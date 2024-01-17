Jenny Slate Joins Cast of FX’s “Dying for Sex”

Jenny Slate has reportedly joined the cast of FX’s and 20th Television’s new limited series Dying for Sex, according to Deadline.

, opposite Michelle Williams, who will also produce. The series and Williams’ involvement were originally reported back in November

In the series, Slate will star as Nikki, who is described as joyful and life-affirming.

Dying for Sex is based on the hit Wondery podcast and is the story of Molly, (Williams), a woman diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer who leaves her husband of 15 years and begins to explore her sexuality. She gets the courage and support to go on this adventure from her best friend Nikki, who stays by her side all the way to the very end.

Dying for Sex comes from writers Liz Meriwether and Kim Rosenstock, director Leslye Headland and 20th Television.

Slate is known roles in series like Parks and Recreation and Bob’s Burgers , as well as films like Zootopia and Everything, Everywhere All at Once .

