Michelle Williams Produce And Star In “Dying For Sex” For FX

Michelle Williams will produce and star in a new FX limited series from writers Liz Meriwether and Kim Rosenstock and director Leslye Headland.

Deadline reports Dying for Sex for FX.

for FX. Based on the Wondery podcast, the series follows a woman diagnosed with breast cancer, leaves her husband, and begins to explore her sexuality after 15 years of marriage.

Meriwether and Rosenstock will serve as writers and executive producers. Headland will direct and executive produce. Williams is also set to produce.

). Williams is also set to produce. The series will be Williams’ return to FX, after her Emmy Award winning turn as Gwen Verdon in Fosse/Verdon

