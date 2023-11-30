Michelle Williams Produce And Star In “Dying For Sex” For FX

Michelle Williams will produce and star in a new FX limited series from writers Liz Meriwether and Kim Rosenstock and director Leslye Headland.
- Deadline reports that Michelle Williams is set to star in the new limited series Dying for Sex for FX.
- Based on the Wondery podcast, the series follows a woman diagnosed with breast cancer, leaves her husband, and begins to explore her sexuality after 15 years of marriage.
- Meriwether (The Dropout) and Rosenstock (Only Murders In the Building) are showrunners and will executive produce alongside director Headland (Russian Doll). Williams is also set to produce.
- The series will be Williams’ return to FX, after her Emmy Award winning turn as Gwen Verdon in Fosse/Verdon.
