Jimmy Kimmel Visits Barbie Land in New Promo for the 96th Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel is getting ready to host the Oscars on March 10th, but to get there, he’s enlisted some help from the stars of one of 2023’s biggest movies.

What’s Happening:

Kimmy Jimmel, also known as Jimmy Kimmel, is lost on his way to the Oscars. He needs a little help finding his way to Oscarland.

. He needs a little help finding his way to Oscarland. With the help of "weird Barbie" (played by Kate McKinnon, reprising her role from the hit Greta Gerwig-directed film) and by taking the "weird wagon" they encounter some interesting scenery and people along the way.

Also featured in the promo are two other stars of Barbie – America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling.

– America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling. Check out the hilarious promo for yourself below.