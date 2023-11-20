Kerry Washington Renews Overall Deal at ABC Signature, Hulu’s “UnPrisoned” Renewed for Second Season

Kerry Washington has renewed her overall deal with ABC Signature, who have renewed her Hulu series UnPrisoned for a second season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has picked up a second season of UnPrisoned , which stars Washington as a single mother whose world is upended when her father (Delroy Lindo) is released from prison and moves in with her and her son.

, which stars Washington as a single mother whose world is upended when her father (Delroy Lindo) is released from prison and moves in with her and her son. The series comes from Disney’s Onyx Collective and ABC Signature; Washington and Lindo are also executive producers.

Under the renewed deal, Washington’s Simpson Street company will continue developing and producing TV projects for ABC Signature. Simpson Street has been based at the studio since 2016 and has previously produced Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere and Reasonable Doubt .

and . UnPrisoned premiered in March, earning largely positive reviews from critics and debuting as Onyx Collective’s most watched premiere on Hulu).

premiered in March, earning largely positive reviews from critics and debuting as Onyx Collective’s most watched premiere on Hulu). Along with Washington and Lindo, the series stars Marque Richardson, Faly Rakotohavana, Jordyn McIntosh, Brenda Strong and Jee Young Han.

Tracy McMillan created the series (which is based on her own life) and executive produces with Washington and her Simpson Street partner Pilar Savone, Yvette Lee Bowser, Lindo, Joy Gorman Wettels and Jen Braeden.