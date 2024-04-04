“Physical” Star Lou Taylor Pucci Cast In Marvel’s “Daredevil: Born Again”

Star of the Apple TV+ series, Physical, Lou Taylor Pucci, has been added to the cast of Marvel Studios Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again, according to Deadline.

The new installment, a continuation of the Marvel/Netflix series, this time on Disney+, sees Charlie Cox reprising the title role as the blind attorney Matt Murdock-turned crime fighting vigilante. Vincent D’Onofrio is also back as mob boss Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin. Kingpin also starred in Marvel Studios/Disney+’s Echo and Hawkeye .

Pucci has played the role of the hysterical surfer dude Tyler on Physical, who ran a 1980's aerobics studio with his wife in the show.

Pucci's credits also include the movies The Informers, 2013's Evil Dead and Fan Boys. On TV, his credits also include American Horror Story, Shameless, You're the Worst and Netflix's You.

In January, Disney+ saw the debut of Echo, also from Marvel Studios, which is connected to Daredevil. It debuted in the number 1 spot on both Disney+ and Hulu

Echo was the first time a Marvel series had the TV-MA rating, the first Marvel series where all episodes were available at once, and the first to debut on both Disney+ and Hulu at the same time.

was the first time a Marvel series had the TV-MA rating, the first Marvel series where all episodes were available at once, and the first to debut on both Disney+ and Hulu at the same time. After a delay caused by the numerous strikes in Hollywood last year, production resumed on Daredevil: Born Again back in January.