“Physical” Star Lou Taylor Pucci Cast In Marvel’s “Daredevil: Born Again”

Star of the Apple TV+ series, Physical, Lou Taylor Pucci, has been added to the cast of Marvel Studios Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again, according to Deadline.
- Lou Taylor Pucci, known for his performance in the AppleTV+ series, Physical, has reportedly been cast in a role on the upcoming series, Daredevil: Born Again.
- Like with any Marvel project, the role that Pucci will be playing is still kept largely under wraps.
- The new installment, a continuation of the Marvel/Netflix series, this time on Disney+, sees Charlie Cox reprising the title role as the blind attorney Matt Murdock-turned crime fighting vigilante. Vincent D’Onofrio is also back as mob boss Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin. Kingpin also starred in Marvel Studios/Disney+’s Echo and Hawkeye.
- Pucci has played the role of the hysterical surfer dude Tyler on Physical, who ran a 1980’s aerobics studio with his wife in the show.
- Pucci’s credits also include the movies The Informers, 2013’s Evil Dead and Fan Boys. On TV, his credits also include American Horror Story, Shameless, You’re the Worst and Netflix’s You.
- In January, Disney+ saw the debut of Echo, also from Marvel Studios, which is connected to Daredevil. It debuted in the number 1 spot on both Disney+ and Hulu after dropping all of their episodes on both platforms.
- Echo was the first time a Marvel series had the TV-MA rating, the first Marvel series where all episodes were available at once, and the first to debut on both Disney+ and Hulu at the same time.
- After a delay caused by the numerous strikes in Hollywood last year, production resumed on Daredevil: Born Again back in January.
