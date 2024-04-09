Malcolm Jamal Warner to Guest Star in Three Episode Arc of ABC’s “9-1-1”

Malcolm Jamal Warner will be making a three episode guest appearance on the current season of 9-1-1 on ABC, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- The actor is set to guest star in three upcoming episodes as Brad, a nurse in a hospital burn unit who is connected to Bobby’s past.
- Warner was most recently a series regular on the Fox drama The Resident, and on ABC’s Ten Days in the Valley.
- 9-1-1 is currently in its seventh season, and its first to air on ABC after the series made the jump from Fox.
- The Season 7 premiere drew an audience of 11.76M total viewers within the first seven days. It currently stands as ABC’s most-watched current series across all platforms this season, according to Disney.
- On the day following its debut on ABC, 9-1-1 managed to deliver its most-streamed day ever on Hulu, with 1.6M total hours.
- It should come as no surprise that the series was recently renewed for an eighth season by ABC.
- 9-1-1 stars:
- Angela Bassett as Athena Grant
- Peter Krause as Bobby Nash
- Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Buckley
- Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley
- Kenneth Choi as Howie “Chimney” Han
- Aisha Hinds as Henrietta “Hen” Wilson
- Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz
- Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz
- Series creators include Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear with Minear serving as showrunner.
