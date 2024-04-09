Malcolm Jamal Warner to Guest Star in Three Episode Arc of ABC’s “9-1-1”

Malcolm Jamal Warner will be making a three episode guest appearance on the current season of 9-1-1 on ABC, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

  • The actor is set to guest star in three upcoming episodes as Brad, a nurse in a hospital burn unit who is connected to Bobby’s past.
  • Warner was most recently a series regular on the Fox drama The Resident, and on ABC’s Ten Days in the Valley.
  • 9-1-1 is currently in its seventh season, and its first to air on ABC after the series made the jump from Fox.
  • The Season 7 premiere drew an audience of 11.76M total viewers within the first seven days. It currently stands as ABC’s most-watched current series across all platforms this season, according to Disney.
  • On the day following its debut on ABC, 9-1-1 managed to deliver its most-streamed day ever on Hulu, with 1.6M total hours.
  • It should come as no surprise that the series was recently renewed for an eighth season by ABC.
  • 9-1-1 stars:
    • Angela Bassett as Athena Grant
    • Peter Krause as Bobby Nash
    • Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Buckley
    • Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley
    • Kenneth Choi as Howie “Chimney” Han
    • Aisha Hinds as Henrietta “Hen” Wilson
    • Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz
    • Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz
  • Series creators include Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear with Minear serving as showrunner.
