Malcolm Jamal Warner to Guest Star in Three Episode Arc of ABC’s “9-1-1”

Malcolm Jamal Warner will be making a three episode guest appearance on the current season of 9-1-1 on ABC, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

The actor is set to guest star in three upcoming episodes as Brad, a nurse in a hospital burn unit who is connected to Bobby’s past.

Warner was most recently a series regular on the Fox drama The Resident , and on ABC’s Ten Days in the Valley .

, and on ABC’s . 9-1-1 is currently in its seventh season, and its first to air on ABC after the series made the jump from Fox.

is currently in its seventh season, and its first to air on ABC after the series made the jump from Fox. The Season 7 premiere drew an audience of 11.76M total viewers within the first seven days. It currently stands as ABC’s most-watched current series across all platforms this season, according to Disney.

On the day following its debut on ABC, 9-1-1 managed to deliver its most-streamed day ever on Hulu

managed to deliver its most-streamed day ever on It should come as no surprise that the series was recently renewed for an eighth season

9-1-1 stars: Angela Bassett as Athena Grant Peter Krause as Bobby Nash Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Buckley Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley Kenneth Choi as Howie “Chimney” Han Aisha Hinds as Henrietta “Hen” Wilson Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz

stars: Series creators include Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear with Minear serving as showrunner.