Iconic Characters Celebrate Milestone Anniversaries with “Marvel & Disney: What If…? Donald Duck Became Wolverine #1”

It’s a milestone year for both Donald Duck and Wolverine, and this July, see their sagas boldly come together in “Marvel & Disney: What If…? Donald Duck Became Wolverine #1.”

Announced this week at the Bologna Children’s Book Fair in Italy, this first-of-its-kind one-shot will celebrate everything the world loves about both these pop culture legends from their heart and humor to their epic rage!

Crafted by two acclaimed Disney comic creators, writer Luca Barbieri and artist Giada Perissinotto, “Marvel & Disney: What If…? Donald Duck Became Wolverine #1″ is the latest comic book collaboration between Marvel and Disney following the “What If…?” Disney Variant Covers “Uncle Scrooge and the Infinity Dime #1″

Fans can look forward to even more exciting crossovers between Marvel heroes and Disney icons throughout this year and next!

The comic will introduce Donald-Wolverine along with all sorts of reimagined Disney and Marvel mashups in a wild adventure inspired by one of Wolverine’s most memorable story arcs, “Old Man Logan.” In addition, the saga will revisit some of the greatest moments in Donald-Wolverine’s history including his time spent with Weapon X and the Uncanny X-Men.

Travel to the near future where chaos rules as Pete-Skull transforms Duckburg into a super-hero-less wasteland. Only Old Donald Duck can turn the tide, but he's given up his battling days and prefers naps and his grandma’s apple pie over fighting villains. But when Mickey-Hawkeye comes knocking at the door with Goofy-Hulk at his side, Wolverine-Donald has to make a choice! Will a trip down memory lane change his mind to save the world? Or will the lure of the backyard hammock and a long nap keep him from popping his claws one last time?

Check out covers for “Marvel & Disney: What If…? Donald Duck Became Wolverine #1″ now, including pieces by industry visionaries like Ron Lim and Peach Momoko, and preorder them at your local comic shop today!

