Marvel Studios Moves Up “Thunderbolts” Release Date

Marvel has revealed that Thunderbolts has been given a new release date. According to Deadline, fans can mark their calendars for May 2nd, 2025.

What’s Happening:

  • The highly anticipated Thunderbolts film from Marvel Studios has seen the release date move up to May 2nd, 2025, from the previously planned date of July 25th, 2025.
  • The plot details have been kept quiet but it is said that the film will revolve around "a group of villains who are sent on missions commissioned by the government".
  • The film was originally announced in 2022 at Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con presentation.
  • Lee Sung Jin, creator and showrunner of Netflix’s Beef, recently took over writing duties for the film.

Cast:

  • David Harbour (Red Guardian)
  • Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost)
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine)
  • Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier)
  • Wyatt Russell (John Walker)
  • Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster)
  • Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova)
  • Harrison Ford (“Thunderbolt” Ross)
  • Geraldine Viswanthan
  • Lewis Pullman

