Marvel Studios Moves Up “Thunderbolts” Release Date

Marvel has revealed that Thunderbolts has been given a new release date. According to Deadline, fans can mark their calendars for May 2nd, 2025.

What’s Happening:

The highly anticipated Thunderbolts film from Marvel Studios has seen the release date move up to May 2nd, 2025, from the previously planned date of July 25th, 2025.

film from Marvel Studios has seen the release date move up to May 2nd, 2025, from the previously planned date of July 25th, 2025. The plot details have been kept quiet but it is said that the film will revolve around "a group of villains who are sent on missions commissioned by the government".

The film was originally announced in 2022 at Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con presentation.

Lee Sung Jin, creator and showrunner of Netflix’s Beef, recently took over writing duties for the film.

Cast:

David Harbour (Red Guardian)

Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine)

Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier)

Wyatt Russell (John Walker)

Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster)

Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova)

Harrison Ford (“Thunderbolt” Ross)

Geraldine Viswanthan

Lewis Pullman

