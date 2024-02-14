Marvel Studios Moves Up “Thunderbolts” Release Date

Marvel has revealed that Thunderbolts has been given a new release date. According to Deadline, fans can mark their calendars for May 2nd, 2025.
What’s Happening:
- The highly anticipated Thunderbolts film from Marvel Studios has seen the release date move up to May 2nd, 2025, from the previously planned date of July 25th, 2025.
- The plot details have been kept quiet but it is said that the film will revolve around "a group of villains who are sent on missions commissioned by the government".
- The film was originally announced in 2022 at Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con presentation.
- Lee Sung Jin, creator and showrunner of Netflix’s Beef, recently took over writing duties for the film.
Cast:
- David Harbour (Red Guardian)
- Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost)
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine)
- Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier)
- Wyatt Russell (John Walker)
- Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster)
- Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova)
- Harrison Ford (“Thunderbolt” Ross)
- Geraldine Viswanthan
- Lewis Pullman
Other Marvel News:
