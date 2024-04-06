Marvel Writer Jason Loo Discusses New Infinity Comic “Infinity Paws”

After is was initially announced at New York Comic Con back in October, “Infinity Paws” is now available on Marvel Unlimited. Marvel shared an interview with Jason Loo, the writer of the new Infinity Comic.

In "Infinity Paws,” a new Infinity Comic crossover series from writer Jason Loo and artist Nao Fuji, an attack on the city will send Jeff the Land Shark, Chewie, Alpine, Liho, and newcomer Coal on an adventure that spans the cosmos – and they'll run into a few fan-favorite heroes along the way.

Writer Jason Loo shared some interesting insights on the new comic in an interview with Marvel.com.

Loo discussed choosing the animals to be a part of this new comic: “I don't think I did any narrowing down on our animal roster. [laughs] I managed to cram in most of Marvel's animal kingdom throughout the series, on top of a brand new beastly creature! But we do follow my faves Chewie, Alpine, Liho, Lucky, Jeff the Land Shark, and Coal in every episode, since I got to work with most of them in the ‘Marvel Meow and Pizza Dog Infinity Comic.’”

Loo explained that his favorite Marvel pet to work with is Coal, specifically because of the inspiration for the character: “I'm going to be very biased because I am working with my favorite child and that's Coal, who's based on my cat Boris. Coal is Robbie Reyes' cat in the 616 universe who I introduced in ‘Marvel Meow and Pizza Dog Infinity Comic,’ and we will finally see Coal's full transformation as the Spirit Cat of Vengeance in "Infinity Paws". He looks so hellishly wicked! I don't know if fans are ready for him.”

The writer also touched on the challenges of writing a comic that features very little dialogue: “Working on the Marvel pets is always a delightful experience. I mean, yeah, it's pretty easy when there's very little dialogue in writing a script, but it's all about capturing the right emotional beats from panel to panel and our Marvel animal expert Nao Fuji is a master at laying out such beautiful art.”

And finally, Loo gave some credit to the work of artist Nao Fuji: “Her art brings so much joy and life to the story. My week is made every time I see a new update from her in my inbox. I would come up with an idea or a character design and she would make it 100 times better! I'm so happy to work with her throughout this series. Her work really shines in every issue.

You can read Loo’s full interview on Marvel.com

Check out the cover for “Infinity Paws #1″ below and read it now on Marvel Unlimited.