Marvel’s Goose Takes Over the Sphere in Las Vegas

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Goose, who appeared in Captain Marvel and The Marvels, can be seen in Las Vegas over the city's skyline on the exterior of the recently opened Sphere.

What’s Happening:

The cat-like alien creature Goose, who appeared in Captain Marvel and returns in The Marvels , will tower over Las Vegas’ skyline on the exterior of the recently opened Sphere.

and returns in , will tower over Las Vegas’ skyline on the exterior of the recently opened Sphere. This was created with a collaboration between software developer Autodesk and Marvel.

Goose first begins in his normal cat form before transforming with detailed tentacles.

You can see Goose at the Sphere through November 13.

This is all in celebration of the release of The Marvels in theaters on November 10.

