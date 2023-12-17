“Amphibia” Creator Matt Braly Developing Feature At Sony Pictures Animation

Matt Braly, best known for creating the hit Emmy-nominated series, Amphibia, is developing a new fantasy-adventure feature at Sony Pictures Animation, according to Deadline.

Creator of the hit Disney Channel series, Amphibia, Matt Braly, is reportedly developing another fantasy-adventure story as a feature at Sony Pictures Animation.

Braly previously worked with Sony on storyboards for their acclaimed film, The Mitchells Vs. The Machines, which was released on Netflix back in 2021.

, which was released on Netflix back in 2021. The as-yet-untitled project is said to draw on Braly’s own cultural background and personal history, with the film telling the story of a young boy who goes on an emotional journey to a fantastical world of Thai spirits where he hopes to have his illness cured.

Braly will reportedly direct from his script written with Rebecca Sugar (Cartoon Network's Steven Universe), his first time directing a feature film. Though, aside from creating Amphibia, Braly also helmed episodes of Baby Shark's Big Show!, Big City Greens and Gravity Falls (for which he earned an Annie Award).

Amphibia also drew on Braly's background, in an adventure that chronicled the adventures of the 13-year-old Thai-American Anne Boonchuy (Brenda Song) within a fantasy world full of frogs, toads, and giant insects, Braly's show ran for three seasons on Disney Channel from 2019-2022. A renowned animator, writer, director, producer, voice actor, and storyboard artist, Braly also wrote the book based on Amphibia, Marcy's Journal: A Guide to Amphibia, that was released last year.

that was released last year. No specific timeline regarding the release of Braly’s new feature with Sony has been announced at this time.

