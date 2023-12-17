“Amphibia” Creator Matt Braly Developing Feature At Sony Pictures Animation

Matt Braly, best known for creating the hit Emmy-nominated series, Amphibia, is developing a new fantasy-adventure feature at Sony Pictures Animation, according to Deadline.
- Creator of the hit Disney Channel series, Amphibia, Matt Braly, is reportedly developing another fantasy-adventure story as a feature at Sony Pictures Animation.
- Braly previously worked with Sony on storyboards for their acclaimed film, The Mitchells Vs. The Machines, which was released on Netflix back in 2021.
- The as-yet-untitled project is said to draw on Braly’s own cultural background and personal history, with the film telling the story of a young boy who goes on an emotional journey to a fantastical world of Thai spirits where he hopes to have his illness cured.
- Braly will reportedly direct from his script written with Rebecca Sugar (Cartoon Network’s Steven Universe), his first time directing a feature film. Though, aside from creating Amphibia, Braly also helmed episodes of Baby Shark’s Big Show!, Big City Greens and Gravity Falls (for which he earned an Annie Award).
- Amphibia also drew on Braly’s background, in an adventure that chronicled the adventures of the 13-year-old Thai-American Anne Boonchuy (Brenda Song) within a fantasy world full of frogs, toads, and giant insects, Braly’s show ran for three seasons on Disney Channel from 2019-2022. A renowned animator, writer, director, producer, voice actor, and storyboard artist, Braly also wrote the book based on Amphibia, Marcy’s Journal: A Guide to Amphibia, that was released last year.
- No specific timeline regarding the release of Braly’s new feature with Sony has been announced at this time.
