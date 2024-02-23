Exclusive: See How Trolley’s Sounds from “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” Were Brought to “Donkey Hodie” – New Episodes Coming Soon!

Donkey Hodie is about to embark on 10 adventures through 5 brand-new episodes of Donkey Hodie on PBS KIDS on Monday, February 26th. We’ve got an exciting treat for anyone who grew up watching Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood in the form of an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how the same musical instrument that brought the original Trolley to life is used in the series, inspired by Fred Rogers’ characters.
Re-Recording Trolley’s Chimes for Donkey Hodie:
- In this exclusive behind-the-scenes video, viewable below, the Fred Rogers Insitute opens its doors for a closer look at how the legacy of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood is carried forward for a new generation through Donkey Hodie.
- Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood producer Margy Whitmer is among the interviewees in the short, who shares the importance of music to Fred Rogers and the origins of Trolley’s sounds, a celeste that was brought to the production by musical director Johnny Costa.
- Donkey Hodie supervising producer Kristin DiQuollo talks about the introduction of Trolley to the show, and the opportunity to re-record the same celeste that brought the iconic “ding ding” sound to Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.
- In the video, you get to see the original celeste, safely preserved at the Fred Rogers Institute, being carefully played by Sam Estes, COO of Cinesamples, who creates a digital version of each note so that it can be reused in Donkey Hodie, and possibly future shows from Fred Rogers Productions.
- And now, without further delay, put on your comfortable house shoes, change your sweater, and see this behind-the-scenes magic for yourself.
About Donkey Hodie:
- Donkey Hodie is a puppet series inspired by the funny, quirky side of Fred Rogers, starring the granddaughter of the original Donkey Hodie from The Neighborhood of Make-Believe on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.
- Each 11-minute, character-driven story follows Donkey Hodie and her pals Purple Panda, Bob Dog, and Duck Duck as they follow their big dreams and work hard to achieve them.
- This new batch of 5 episodes introduces a new character to Donkey’s multigenerational family, Cousin Hodie. They will be available on PBS KIDS (check local listings for times) as well as streaming on the PBS KIDS app.
- Fans of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood should also know that Turtle-Lou, the “Speedy Delivery” turtle, was modeled after the one and only Mr. McFeely, who also makes an appearance in the new episodes.
- More information about these new episodes can be found below.
- The musical series premiered in May 2021 and incorporates a mix of original songs and reimagined versions of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood classics.
- Donkey Hodie is produced by Fred Rogers Productions and Spiffy Pictures.
- The series is created by Adam Rudman and David Rudman, co-founders of Spiffy Pictures (Nature Cat, Jack’s Big Music Show, and Bunnytown), and developed by Ellen Doherty, Chief Creative Officer at Fred Rogers Productions. Executive producers are Ellen Doherty, Adam Rudman, and David Rudman.
Donkey Hodie New Episode Descriptions:
- Pet Rock Problem / Donkey Wonky Tea Party
- Cousin Hodie’s pet rock Dotto goes missing. Can Donkey and Panda help find it among the other rocks in Someplace Else? / Donkey hosts a tea party but keeps forgetting her pals’ favorite teas and treats. Can they help her find a way to remember?
- Core Messages: To figure out if two things are the same or different, I can put them side by side and compare them. / I can make up a rhyme and repeat it to help me remember.
- The Goalies / Mousy Hodie
- Goal! Donkey and Panda become “goalies” to set and achieve goals throughout the day, but can they achieve their biggest goal of all? / Donkey shows Mousy how to play “the Donkey way.” When Mousy doesn't give Donkey a turn to play, Donkey needs a break.
- Core Messages: To achieve my goal, I can break it down into steps. / If I’m not having fun, I can take a break and then go back to playing.
- The Tree Swing / Book Club
- Cousin Hodie wants to play with Donkey on a tree swing, but he has a hard time. Can Donkey find a way for both of them to play? / Duck Duck’s new book club book is too huge for her and Donkey to read, but that won’t stop them from trying!
- Core Messages: When someone wants to play with me but can’t do what I can do, I can think of a way to change how we play so that we all have fun. / I can do hard things.
- Someplace Cold / Purple Polka Dot Party
- Donkey and Panda’s snow snurdle is melting! Trolley helps them bring it to Someplace Cold, but can they get past the Puzzling Penguin in time? / The pals can’t fit everyone in Panda’s ship for a party back on Planet Purple. What else can they do?
- Core Messages: I can talk about what I see to help me figure out what is different. / When something doesn’t work, no matter how hard I try, I can think of something brand new to do!
- How Does It Feel? / Best Ball Fest
- Donkey helps Bob Dog play Gameshow Gator’s game, “How Does It Feel?” Can he imagine himself in others’ places and name their feelings to win the game? / Bob Dog is excited for the Best Ball Fest, but how can he choose just one favorite ball?
- Core Messages: When I want to know how someone might be feeling, I can imagine myself in their place and ask myself, “How would I feel?” / When I have to make a decision, thinking about what’s good and bad about each choice can help me decide.