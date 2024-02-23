Exclusive: See How Trolley’s Sounds from “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” Were Brought to “Donkey Hodie” – New Episodes Coming Soon!

Donkey Hodie is about to embark on 10 adventures through 5 brand-new episodes of Donkey Hodie on PBS KIDS on Monday, February 26th. We’ve got an exciting treat for anyone who grew up watching Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood in the form of an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how the same musical instrument that brought the original Trolley to life is used in the series, inspired by Fred Rogers’ characters.

Re-Recording Trolley’s Chimes for Donkey Hodie:

In this exclusive behind-the-scenes video, viewable below, the Fred Rogers Institute shows how Mister Rogers' Neighborhood is carried forward for a new generation through Donkey Hodie.

Mister Rogers' Neighborhood producer Margy Whitmer is among the interviewees in the short, who shares the importance of music to Fred Rogers and the origins of Trolley's sounds, a celeste that was brought to the production by musical director Johnny Costa.

Donkey Hodie supervising producer Kristin DiQuollo talks about the introduction of Trolley to the show.

In the video, you get to see the original celeste, safely preserved at the Fred Rogers Institute, being carefully played by Sam Estes, COO of Cinesamples, who creates a digital version of each note so that it can be reused in Donkey Hodie, and possibly future shows from Fred Rogers Productions.

And now, without further delay, put on your comfortable house shoes, change your sweater, and see this behind-the-scenes magic for yourself.

About Donkey Hodie:

Donkey Hodie is a puppet series inspired by the funny, quirky side of Fred Rogers, starring the granddaughter of the original Donkey Hodie from The Neighborhood of Make-Believe on Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.

is a puppet series inspired by the funny, quirky side of Fred Rogers, starring the granddaughter of the original Donkey Hodie from The Neighborhood of Make-Believe on . Each 11-minute, character-driven story follows Donkey Hodie and her pals Purple Panda, Bob Dog, and Duck Duck as they follow their big dreams and work hard to achieve them.

This new batch of 5 episodes introduces a new character to Donkey’s multigenerational family, Cousin Hodie. They will be available on PBS KIDS (check local listings for times) as well as streaming on the PBS KIDS app

Fans of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood should also know that Turtle-Lou, the "Speedy Delivery" turtle, was modeled after the one and only Mr. McFeely, who also makes an appearance in the new episodes. More information about these new episodes can be found below.

should also know that Turtle-Lou, the “Speedy Delivery” turtle, was modeled after the one and only Mr. McFeely, who also makes an appearance in the new episodes. More information about these new episodes can be found below.

The musical series premiered in May 2021 and incorporates a mix of original songs and reimagined versions of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood classics.

Donkey Hodie is produced by Fred Rogers Productions and Spiffy Pictures.

is produced by Fred Rogers Productions and Spiffy Pictures. The series is created by Adam Rudman and David Rudman, co-founders of Spiffy Pictures (Nature Cat, Jack’s Big Music Show, and Bunnytown), and developed by Ellen Doherty, Chief Creative Officer at Fred Rogers Productions

