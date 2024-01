A meeting that, shockingly, has never happened finally occurred in the Golden Globe galaxy last night.

What’s Happening:

At last night’s Golden Globes ceremony, Natalie Portman and Mark Hamill finally met in person.

Hamill tweeted the long-awaited meeting between himself and his “mother,” shockingly not occurring until now.

Now, Luke Skywalker and Padme Amidala are finally connected in this galaxy!

Now I have finally met my "mother", thanks to the @goldenglobes. pic.twitter.com/lkRZQgmLmp — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) January 8, 2024