National Geographic’s “Queens” Releases Original Soundtrack

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

The music of National Geographic’s Queens is now available for your listening pleasure.

What’s Happening:

  • The original soundtrack for National Geographic’s upcoming series Queens is now available.
  • Hollywood Records has released the original score, from singer/songwriter Morgan Kibby, alongside the original song “Umi” from Alewya and Dean Barratt.
  • Narrated by Angela Bassett, the series follows six iconic worlds ruled by the most impressive female leaders in the animal kingdom.
  • Queens premieres on National Geographic on March 4th and streams the next day on Hulu and Disney+.
  • The Queens soundtrack is now available through Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon.

More National Geographic News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight