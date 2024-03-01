National Geographic’s “Queens” Releases Original Soundtrack

The music of National Geographic’s Queens is now available for your listening pleasure.
What’s Happening:
- The original soundtrack for National Geographic’s upcoming series Queens is now available.
- Hollywood Records has released the original score, from singer/songwriter Morgan Kibby, alongside the original song “Umi” from Alewya and Dean Barratt.
- Narrated by Angela Bassett, the series follows six iconic worlds ruled by the most impressive female leaders in the animal kingdom.
- Queens premieres on National Geographic on March 4th and streams the next day on Hulu and Disney+.
- The Queens soundtrack is now available through Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon.
