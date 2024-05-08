NBPA Set to Celebrate 30 Years of the Top 100 Camp Taking Place at the Walt Disney World Resort

The National Basketball Players Association has announced that its elite TOP 100 High School Basketball Camp will take place at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort in June. This is all while celebrating the 30th anniversary of the TOP 100 Camp.

What's Happening:

The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) announced today that its elite TOP 100 High School Basketball Camp (TOP 100) will take place at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Fla., from June 8-13, 2024.

Over the past 30 years, TOP 100 has been a platform for elite high school basketball players to develop their skills on and off the court.

Through comprehensive programming, TOP 100 emphasizes character, education, and skill development as the core principles necessary to maximize a player’s potential.

Under the guidance of current and former NBPA members, coaches, and officials, players at TOP 100 will participate in basketball combine drills, learn offensive and defensive strategies on the professional level, and compete in team scrimmages in a tournament-style format.

Players at TOP 100 will also attend educational sessions and participate in group discussions on mental health & wellness, financial literacy, and NIL rights, equipping players with the knowledge needed for success beyond the basketball court.

Additional elements of TOP 100:

NBPA Coaching Program: The Coaching Program at TOP 100 helps current and former NBPA members transition to a coaching career. As part of this program, current and former NBPA members are immersed in a unique mentorship environment where they can impart valuable knowledge, experiences, and strategies to the next generation of players. Over the years, the Coaching Program at TOP 100 has helped several NBPA members transition to a career in coaching, including Ime Udoka (Head Coach for the Houston Rockets), Willie Green (Head Coach for the New Orleans Pelicans), Dahntay Jones (Assistant Coach for the Los Angeles Clippers) and Royal Ivey (Assistant Coach for the Houston Rockets).

The Coaching Program at TOP 100 helps current and former NBPA members transition to a coaching career. As part of this program, current and former NBPA members are immersed in a unique mentorship environment where they can impart valuable knowledge, experiences, and strategies to the next generation of players. Over the years, the Coaching Program at TOP 100 has helped several NBPA members transition to a career in coaching, including Ime Udoka (Head Coach for the Houston Rockets), Willie Green (Head Coach for the New Orleans Pelicans), Dahntay Jones (Assistant Coach for the Los Angeles Clippers) and Royal Ivey (Assistant Coach for the Houston Rockets). NBPA Parent Program: Since its inception in 2003, the Parent Program has helped parents and guardians navigate the complexities of supporting high school athletes through informative discussions and expert-led panels.

Since its inception in 2003, the Parent Program has helped parents and guardians navigate the complexities of supporting high school athletes through informative discussions and expert-led panels. CPR/AED Training: I n collaboration with the American Heart Association, the NBPA will offer on-site Hand-Only-CPR training and AED education for players and their parents/guardians, ensuring more players are prepared to take life-saving action in the event of a cardiac emergency.

n collaboration with the American Heart Association, the NBPA will offer on-site Hand-Only-CPR training and AED education for players and their parents/guardians, ensuring more players are prepared to take life-saving action in the event of a cardiac emergency. Hosting Scouting Personnel: Since 2019, TOP 100 has hosted NCAA coaches and NBA scouting personnel who wish to observe the camp.

What They're Saying:

Purvis Short, SVP of Player Programs at the NBPA: “As we mark the 30th anniversary of the TOP 100 Camp, we celebrate a milestone in developing elite talent and shaping young lives. Established in 1994, the camp has consistently provided a robust platform for elite athletes to hone their skills under the guidance of some of the greatest minds in basketball. Witnessing the evolution of this camp has been a profound honor. The combination of high-caliber on-court action and comprehensive skill development encapsulates our commitment to nurturing skilled athletes and well-rounded individuals. We foster resilience, discipline, and a strong work ethic, ensuring each participant is equipped for success in basketball and life.”