New Novel “The X-Files: Perihelion” Announced by Disney Books, Will Take Place After Season 11

Yesterday, just in time for Halloween, author Claudia Gray and Disney Books announced the continuation of one of science-fiction television’s most beloved properties, in novel form! The X-Files: Perihelion is due out next summer, and it will take place after the events that concluded the series. Find out more below.

Disney Books has announced a new novel entitled The X-Files: Perihelion , written by acclaimed author Claudia Gray ( Star Wars: Lost Stars , Constellation series, Evernight series, Star Wars: The High Republic – Fallen Star ).

The X-Files ran on FOX for nine seasons from 1993 through 2002. It was then revived for two additional abbreviated seasons in 2016 and 2018. There were also two The X-Files theatrical movies released in 1998 and 2008.

There have been a number of official The X-Files novels and comic books released previously, though none have come out within the last five years.

novels and comic books released previously, though none have come out within the last five years. In 2019, The Walt Disney Company purchased 21st Century Fox and its holdings, which is when it acquired The X-Files.

Disney Books: “The Truth Is Out There…But So Are Lies. #1 New York Times best-selling author Claudia Gray extends the story of The X-Files beyond its eleventh season in this thrilling–and romantic–original novel.”

“The Truth Is Out There…But So Are Lies. #1 New York Times best-selling author Claudia Gray extends the story of The X-Files beyond its eleventh season in this thrilling–and romantic–original novel.” Official Synopsis: “Fox Mulder and Dana Scully are still reeling from the death of their son William, but cautiously joyous about Scully’s unexpected pregnancy. Determined to raise this child together, Mulder and Scully struggle to find meaning away from the X-Files as they navigate the uncertain waters of their relationship. Then the FBI asks for their help tracking down two mysterious serial killers: one who seems to be able to control electricity, and another who disappears from the scene of the crime in what witnesses describe as a puff of smoke. It’s enough for the Bureau to re-open the X-Files—if Mulder and Scully are willing. They reluctantly agree, cautious about what it might mean for them and their unborn child but determined to find justice for the killers’ victims. But their return to the X-Files sparks the interest of a shadowy cabal, the heirs to the now-dead Syndicate, and Mulder and Scully soon discover that their investigation is connected to a worldwide threat on an unprecedented scale . . . one with their own future at its heart.”

The X-Files: Perihelion will be released on July 30th, 2024, but is already available for pre-order.