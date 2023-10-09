The season 3 finale of Only Murders in the Building was Hulu’s most watched finale of 2023, based on views after its first day streaming, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

A view is defined as total stream time divided by runtime. Hulu released the results but as usual, it wouldn’t provide details other than to say the series remains its most watched original comedy ever.

Season 3 was continually ranked in the streamer’s Top 15, Hulu says, while the show has ranked on Nielsen’s Top 10 original series chart since launch.

On premiere day of season 3, the series had the most views of any scripted Hulu Original in 2023.

With this data, it's easy to see why the show was renewed for a fourth season

Season 3 finds Charles, Oliver & Mabel (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez) investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show. Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death. Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), our trio embarks on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together. Curtains up!

Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman ( Grace & Frankie ).

hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman ( ). The first three seasons of Only Murders in the Building are streaming on Hulu, and be sure to check out Alex’s recap of the finale