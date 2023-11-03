Oswald and Ortensia Join The Race in “Disney Speedstorm”

Even more classic characters (and we mean “classic!”) are being added to the popular video game, Disney Speedstorm, with the addition of Oswald and Ortensia in Season 5.

What’s Happening:

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit and Ortensia are making their way to Disney Speedstorm in Season 5, and you can get a better look at the characters in the tweets shared by Disney below.

Disney Speedstorm is the ultimate hero-based combat-racing game, set on high-speed circuits inspired by Disney and Pixar worlds. It's a thrilling arcade racing experience where players will need to master each Character's unique Skills on the racetrack and claim victory.

It’s your lucky break! 🐰 Oswald will join the race in Season 5 in a dedicated Time Limited Event in #DisneySpeedstorm! @DisneyGames pic.twitter.com/186nbMoX4P — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) November 2, 2023

While announcing the new characters, game developer GameLoft also revealed new stats about Disney Speedstorm, revealing that the game has over 5 million active players so far, competing in 192 million races, 30 million multiplayer races – all in 12 million hours of playtime.

Ortensia is ready to overtake the competition! She joins the race during Season 5 through her own Time Limited Event in #DisneySpeedstorm. @disneygames pic.twitter.com/BDSfne7AML — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) November 2, 2023

Upgrade each racer's stats and make the most of their unique skills, which can impact the outcome of a single race and dramatically change the way to play!

Players will be able to speed through action-packed tracks solo, or challenge friends in local and remote multiplayer modes, with Disney Speedstorm supporting cross-platform play.

Additionally, the action never slows down thanks to fresh content always around the corner. New Disney and Pixar racers will be added regularly, and unique tracks will be released often, to pump fresh strategy into the mix.

You can also find out more about Disney Speedstorm in our review here.