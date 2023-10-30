Photos: Huluween “Now Screaming” Event Hosts Pop-Up Haunted Maze Featuring “Goosebumps,” More Hulu Content

This past weekend marked the opening of the pop-up “Huluween: Now Screaming” walk-through experience in West Hollywood, California, and below are some photos I captured at the event.

Arriving at the location, which was the Pacific Design Center on Melrose Avenue, I checked in at a welcome booth before passing some signs displaying the rules for the activation, then got in line with the other ticketholders. From there, we walked down an outdoor corridor lined with Huluween-related poster art and through a themed archway.

The first live performer I encountered represented a character from the Hulu original film No One Will Save You, and then I passed a bank of TV screens and rounded the corner to find a large Huluween-branded tent set up with a ramp for entry next to a wonderfully spooky tree.

Inside the tent was another wall of TV’s displaying Huluween imagery, and then our group of attendees was ushered through an eerie green door. The following space was decorated with iconography from the new Goosebumps TV series, and I even encountered Slappy Dummy.

The next room was dedicated to FX On Hulu’s series American Horror Stories, with a bunch of creepy mannequins lined up in cages and a few scare actors playing roles from the show.

Then there were a couple final spaces dedicated to Annabelle and The Exorcism of Emily Rose, two horror films that are available to stream on Hulu, both with more live actors.

Upon exiting, guests were invited to scan a QR code to access GIFs with footage of themselves walking through the maze. There was also a Huluween green couch photo op and a booth set up for the distribution of swag. I walked away with a nice Huluween hoodie, a Slappy mask, and a Disney+ Hallowstream sticker sheet.

“Huluween: Now Screaming” runs through tomorrow, October 31st at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, though unfortunately tickets are no longer available for this event. For additional information be sure to visit Fever’s official “Huluween: Now Screaming” website.