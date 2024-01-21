CES 2024: Why “Postcard from Earth” in The Sphere Feels Like a Really Expensive EPCOT Attraction

Ever since The Sphere (technically the MSG Sphere) in Las Vegas opened, it’s been the talk of social media. That’s thanks to the venue’s eye-popping exterior, which has been used for viral ads and other displays. Beyond that, as some might know, the venue has been host to a series of unique U2 performances. But, what is the impressive Sphere used for when Bono and The Edge aren’t in town? The answer is the Darren Aronofsky-directed film Postcard from Earth.

While in Vegas for CES, I had the chance to check out The Sphere and a showing of the film for myself. And, if you can believe it, there were plenty of elements that reminded me of Disney.

The experience starts in the lobby where robots introduce a series of displays and, for lack of a better term, experiments. For example, one display invited guests to walk between four side-by-side sections in order to hear a presentation in four different languages. It was exactly the type of exhibit that one might have found in the old Innoventions building — while also calling to mind a scene in the current Journey into Imagination with Figment.

As for the film itself, just based on the title and premise, you can probably imagine that the closest analog is Soarin’. Sure enough, there are some sights that will probably have you humming the Jerry Goldsmith score to yourself. Hilariously, there’s even a scene featuring an orange! Alas, while there’s some motion in the form of shaking chairs, there aren’t any scents pumped in like with Soarin’ — at least none that I could detect.

Yet, that wasn’t the only Disney experience I saw glimpses of throughout Postcard from Earth. Personally, there were moments that reminded me of Living with the Land and well as various travelog films found around World Showcase. Of course, that’s likely the result of me looking for comparisons rather than the film actually bearing resemblance to these attractions.

For better or worse, Postcard from Earth does also have a story attached to it. Spoiler alert: as this plot plays out, Disney fans might notice a resemblance to yet another (extinct) film. Circle of Life, which featured characters from The Lion King and played in the Land Pavilion at EPCOT, was subtitled “An Environmental Fable.” That same tagline could easily apply to Postcard from Earth.

Setting the Disney connection aside, though, how was the experience? First, I will say that I was a bit worried going in as I didn’t know how the motion of the film might affect me. After all, I don’t even like sitting in the middle of an IMAX screen let alone this large dome sphere. Luckily for me, the cinematography for Postcard from Earth seems intentionally mild, with most scenes featuring a stationary camera. Or, if the camera does move, it’s a gentle glide (again reminiscent of Soarin’), leading me to believe that it won’t trigger motion sickness for most viewers. That said, being the resident scaredy cat, I do feel compelled to mention that the film does contain at least one jump scare of sorts, so prepare yourself for that.

Now, when I say “expensive,” I mean that the venue was incredibly pricey to construct and, in turn, is charging guests a pretty penny to experience it. According to reports, The Sphere cost $2.3 billion to build — which is wild. What’s also wild is that, to see this 50-minute film, a ticket will likely cost you around $100 or more (I’ll note that I did not pay for my own ticket, but my friend did).

So is it worth that price? It’s really hard to say “yes” to that. At the same time, I did enjoy the experience overall. Even though the story of Postcard from Earth was unnecessary, the scenery is legitimately breathtaking. Therefore, if you can find a way to affordably enjoy it, I’d recommend it. If not, take an extra ride on Soarin’ on your next Disney visit and pretend you’re in Vegas.