Searchlight Pictures Drops Plans to Release “Magazine Dreams” Starring Jonathan Majors

After being taken off the schedule due to Jonathan Majors’ legal issues, Searchlight Pictures has now officially dropped plans to release Magazine Dreams, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
What’s Happening:
- Almost a year following Searchlight Pictures’ acquisition of the Jonathan Majors-starring bodybuilding drama, the studio has returned the rights to Magazine Dreams to the filmmakers.
- Searchlight delivered the news to the Magazine Dreams team late last week that it would not be releasing the film, according to sources.
- The film will now be shopped to other potential buyers.
- This decision comes after Majors was convicted of assault and harassment of ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, and was then promptly fired by Marvel, where he starred as Kang the Conqueror and He Who Remains in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Loki, respectively.
- Magazine Dreams debuted to much fanfare at Sundance in January 2023, and was brought up by Searchlight in February.
- “It would have 100 percent been in the awards conversation” had it not been for Majors’ legal troubles, a source told The Hollywood Reporter.
- The film was scheduled for December 2023 release, but was pulled from the calendar in October due to Majors’ legal issues.
- After Searchlight acquired the film, the plan was reportedly for director Elijah Bynum to fine tune a cut of the feature for its theatrical release, though it’s unclear if work commenced on this new cut.
- Jennifer Fox, Dan Gilroy, Jeffrey Soros and Simon Horsman produced the feature.