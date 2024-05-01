Second Wave of “Infinity Watch” Chapters Revealed by Marvel

Across nine annuals starting with June’s “Thanos Annual #1,” witness the latest cosmos-shattering Infinity saga as celebrated icons and new fan-favorites battle it out to contain, or control, the limitless power of the Infinity Stones in the blockbuster summer event “Infinity Watch.” Discover what awaits in “Infinity Watch” parts four through six this July and August.

The most coveted artifacts in the known universe have resurfaced, and this time, they’re bonded to the very bodies and souls of Marvel

The “Infinity Watch” crossover will be spearheaded by acclaimed writer Derek Landy (“Captain America/Iron Man”).

In addition to writing key chapters of the event, Landy will team up with artist Sara Pichelli on backup stories in each of the nine annuals that follow the creation and pursuit of the mysterious Death Stone-bearer who will be revealed in “Thanos Annual #1.”

The saga will follow up on previous Infinity Stone stories with the return of recent bearers including Star, Overtime, Prince of Power, Quantum, and Multitude, as well as introduce you to the new Mind Stone-Bearer, Worldmind, for the first time.

As they deal with their god-like powers and mistrust from their peers, Thanos, fresh off his own dramatic transformation in Christopher Cantwell’s recent “Thanos” limited series, begins a bloody march to claim his dark destiny once more.

In March, fans learned about the event’s opening chapters

Ms. Marvel Annual #1

Written by Iman Vellani & Sabir Pirzada

Art by Giada Belviso & Sara Pichelli

Hero or Villain? That’s the question Multitude must answer as he stands at the crossroads of his own destiny, bonded to one of the Infinity Stones and brimming with power but no purpose. Will a run-in with Ms. Marvel be enough to tip the scales toward good, or will Multitude’s guilt drag him down? Don’t miss out as the Marvel Universe-shaking saga continues here, True Believers! Plus, Derek Landy and Sara Pichelli bring Nick Fury into the story. But what ties him to the Infinity Watch?!”

Wolverine Annual #1

Written by Ezra Clayton Daniels

Art by Yildiray Cinar & Sara Pichelli

Wolverine vs. Infinity Watch, and the whole world hangs in the balance! Logan’s efforts to rescue a community from destruction are upended when the new Infinity Watch crashes into town! The claws come out to protect the innocents, but can even adamantium withstand the raw power of the Infinity Stones? The best there is must summon the best he’s got to survive! Plus: Derek Landy and Sara Pichelli bring Nick Fury’s investigation to a head as he closes in on the Death Stone bearer!

Incredible Hulk Annual #1

Written by Derek Landy

Art by Geoff Shaw & Sara Pichelli

The Mad Titan Thanos carves a path of destruction to his next doomed target – the current bearer of the Mind Stone! But there’s a very big, very green and very, very, very angry Hulk standing in Thanos’ way. Introducing the new master of the Mind Stone – Worldmind!

Check out the full event checklist along with new covers and stay tuned for more news about the crossover in the weeks ahead!

What they’re saying: