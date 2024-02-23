Official Soundtrack to FX’s “Shogun” Now Available on Digital Platforms

Ahead of the debut of the limited series next week, the soundtrack to FX’s Shōgun is now available on major streaming platforms.

What’s Happening:

The Shōgun Original Soundtrack Score is set for digital release February 23 on Hollywood Records.

Original Soundtrack Score is set for digital release February 23 on Hollywood Records. The Score features all new original music from composers Atticus Ross, Leopold Ross and Nick Chuba. Atticus Ross is an Oscar, Grammy, and Golden Globe winning composer, as well as a musician, record producer and audio engineer. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Nine Inch Nails.

Leopold (Leo) Ross is an English musician, record producer, recording engineer and music programmer who has scored numerous motion pictures and television shows, and won the coveted BMI Film Music Award for his score of the Hughes Brothers’ film The Book of Eli.

Nick Chuba is a composer living and working in Los Angeles. After studying at USC’s Thornton School of Music, he began working for Atticus Ross and has worked on numerous projects with him since 2014. He is also represented by Pusher Music in the trailer music industry as a part of the experimental electronic duo VWLS.

You can find the soundtrack, available now, on Spotify and Apple Music.

series is set for debut February 27 on is set in Japan in the year 1600 at the dawn of a century-defining civil war. Lord Yoshii Toranaga is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him, when a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village. Shōgun will premiere on Tuesday, February 27 on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+

What They’re Saying:

Atticus Ross: "The goal was to create music that cannot be identified as ancient or modern nor specifically Eastern or Western – we wanted it to exist between the lines, playing primarily to the psychology of character and story."

Track Listing:

1. Erasmus

2. Main Title ( Shōgun )

) 3. Osaka Castle

4. The Council Will Answer to Me

5. Tanto

6. Crimson Sky

7. Three Hearts

8. The Pull of Death

9. Willow World

10. This Is War

11. A Dream Within A Dream

12. Land of Tear

13. All Men Can Be Broken

14. Shinobi

15. Why Tell a Dead Man the Future

16. The Bureaucrat

17. Two Hearts