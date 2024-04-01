FX’s “Shōgun” Star Hiroyuki Sanada Throws Out First Pitch at Dodgers Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a lot of star power these days, but Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and even Shohei Ohtani took a back seat to Shōgun star Hiroyuki Sanada Sunday night.
- ABC7 shared some images from the pre-game ceremony that saw Sanada throw out the first pitch.
- Sanada currently portrays Yoshii Toranaga in FX’s hit series, Shōgun.
- And perhaps his first pitch was good luck because the Dodgers went on to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4.
- Shōgun is created for television by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, with Marks serving as showrunner and executive producer alongside Michaela Clavell, Edward L. McDonnell, Michael De Luca, and Kondo.
- Alongside Cosmo Jarvis who stars as John Blackthorne, the series features an acclaimed Japanese cast – unprecedented for a U.S. production – that includes:
- Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko
- Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige
- Hiroto Kanai as Kashigi Omi
- Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari
- Moeka Hoshi as Usami Fuji
- Tokuma Nishioka as Toda Hiromatsu
- Shinnosuke Abe as Buntaro
- Yuki Kura as Yoshii Nagakado
- Yuka Kouri as Kiku
- Fumi Nikaido as Ochiba no Kata
