FX’s “Shōgun” Star Hiroyuki Sanada Throws Out First Pitch at Dodgers Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a lot of star power these days, but Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and even Shohei Ohtani took a back seat to Shōgun star Hiroyuki Sanada Sunday night.

Sanada currently portrays Yoshii Toranaga in FX Shōgun .

. And perhaps his first pitch was good luck because the Dodgers went on to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4.

is created for television by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, with Marks serving as showrunner and executive producer alongside Michaela Clavell, Edward L. McDonnell, Michael De Luca, and Kondo. Alongside Cosmo Jarvis who stars as John Blackthorne, the series features an acclaimed Japanese cast – unprecedented for a U.S. production – that includes: Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige Hiroto Kanai as Kashigi Omi Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari Moeka Hoshi as Usami Fuji Tokuma Nishioka as Toda Hiromatsu Shinnosuke Abe as Buntaro Yuki Kura as Yoshii Nagakado Yuka Kouri as Kiku Fumi Nikaido as Ochiba no Kata

