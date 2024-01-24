Celebrate Valentine’s Day With.A Special Episode of “Solar Opposites” Next Month

Citizens of Earth! Get ready for the arrival of the very first special Valentine’s Day episode of the hit animated series, Solar Opposites, coming to Hulu next month!

What’s Happening:

Set to debut on February 5, 2024, fans of the hit adult animation series on Hulu can get ready for an Earth Shatteringly Romantic Solar Valentine’s Day Opposites Special.

Starring Dan Stevens, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Gimbrone, and Mary Mack, The Solar Opposites are ready to get romantic AF in their very first Valentine’s Day Special.

Now in its fourth season, Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff. In Season 4, we pack up the sci-fi and get normal… for a second. Then it’s back to classic Solar chaos, mayhem in the Wall, and some all new Silvercops adventures!

centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff. In Season 4, we pack up the sci-fi and get normal… for a second. Then it’s back to classic Solar chaos, mayhem in the Wall, and some all new Silvercops adventures! Solar Opposites is executive produced by Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel. The series is produced by 20th Television Animation.

is executive produced by Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel. The series is produced by 20th Television Animation. Season 4 was announced last summer, where it was also revealed that there would be a Valentine’s Day episode. Shortly after, Hulu announced the launch of a new sub-brand for the platform that would be focused on adult animation and anime, capitalizing on an already popular lineup of adult animation and anime shows.

The new sub-brand, dubbed “Animayhem,” will play home to series like Solar Opposites, as well as American Dad, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy that already exist on the streamer, and will also be where subscribers can find newer content, like the upcoming season of Futurama that recently debuted, and a revival of King of the Hill that has been ordered.