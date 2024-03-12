Sony’s Third “Venom” Film Gets New Title, Release Date

It seems Eddie Brock is getting ready for one last dance. Sony has announced a new title and release date for their upcoming third film in the Venom franchise, according to Deadline.

Despite the fact that Michael Jordan might take it personally, the third Venom film from Sony is now titled Venom: The Last Dance .

film from Sony is now titled . The film follows Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage , which grossed a combined $1.36 billion at the global box office.

and , which grossed a combined $1.36 billion at the global box office. Venom: The Last Dance also moved up a couple of weeks, from its planned theatrical release one November 8 to an October 25 debut.

also moved up a couple of weeks, from its planned theatrical release one November 8 to an October 25 debut. Along with Tom Hardy, Venom: The Last Dance will also star Juno Temple ( Ted Lasso ) and Chiwetel Ejiofor ( Doctor Strange ) in undisclosed roles.

will also star Juno Temple ( ) and Chiwetel Ejiofor ( ) in undisclosed roles. Letterkenny star Clark Backo has also recently joined the cast of the film

star Clark Backo has also recently Kelly Marcel, who wrote the previous two films, will take up the reins as director for the third, in addition to writing.

Marcel and Hardy will also produce the film alongside Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance was originally set to hit theaters July 12th, 2024 and has been moved multiple times since.