Sony’s Third “Venom” Film Gets New Title, Release Date

It seems Eddie Brock is getting ready for one last dance. Sony has announced a new title and release date for their upcoming third film in the Venom franchise, according to Deadline.
- Despite the fact that Michael Jordan might take it personally, the third Venom film from Sony is now titled Venom: The Last Dance.
- The film follows Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which grossed a combined $1.36 billion at the global box office.
- Venom: The Last Dance also moved up a couple of weeks, from its planned theatrical release one November 8 to an October 25 debut.
- Along with Tom Hardy, Venom: The Last Dance will also star Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange) in undisclosed roles.
- Letterkenny star Clark Backo has also recently joined the cast of the film.
- Kelly Marcel, who wrote the previous two films, will take up the reins as director for the third, in addition to writing.
- Marcel and Hardy will also produce the film alongside Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker.
- Venom: The Last Dance was originally set to hit theaters July 12th, 2024 and has been moved multiple times since.