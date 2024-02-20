“Letterkenny” Star Clark Backo Joins the Cast of “Venom 3”

Letterkenny star Clark Backo has joined the cast of Sony and Marvel’s Venom 3, according to Variety.

What’s Happening:

Backo, who is best known for her roles in Letterkenny and The Changeling , will be starring opposite Tom Hardy in Venom 3 .

and , will be starring opposite Tom Hardy in . Along with Hardy, Venom 3 will also star Juno Temple ( Ted Lasso ) and Chiwetel Ejiofor ( Doctor Strange ) in undisclosed roles.

will also star Juno Temple ( ) and Chiwetel Ejiofor ( ) in undisclosed roles. Details on Backo’s character are also being kept under wraps for the time being.

Kelly Marcel, who wrote the previous two films, will take up the reins as director for the third, in addition to writing.

Marcel and Hardy will also produce the film alongside Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker.

Venom 3 was originally set to hit theaters July 12th, 2024, but has since been pushed back to November 8th, 2024

