“Letterkenny” Star Clark Backo Joins the Cast of “Venom 3”

Letterkenny star Clark Backo has joined the cast of Sony and Marvel’s Venom 3, according to Variety.

  • Backo, who is best known for her roles in Letterkenny and The Changeling, will be starring opposite Tom Hardy in Venom 3.
  • Along with Hardy, Venom 3 will also star Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange) in undisclosed roles.
  • Details on Backo’s character are also being kept under wraps for the time being.
  • Kelly Marcel, who wrote the previous two films, will take up the reins as director for the third, in addition to writing.
  • Marcel and Hardy will also produce the film alongside Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker.
  • Venom 3 was originally set to hit theaters July 12th, 2024, but has since been pushed back to November 8th, 2024.

