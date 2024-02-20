“Letterkenny” Star Clark Backo Joins the Cast of “Venom 3”

Letterkenny star Clark Backo has joined the cast of Sony and Marvel’s Venom 3, according to Variety.
What’s Happening:
- Backo, who is best known for her roles in Letterkenny and The Changeling, will be starring opposite Tom Hardy in Venom 3.
- Along with Hardy, Venom 3 will also star Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange) in undisclosed roles.
- Details on Backo’s character are also being kept under wraps for the time being.
- Kelly Marcel, who wrote the previous two films, will take up the reins as director for the third, in addition to writing.
- Marcel and Hardy will also produce the film alongside Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker.
- Venom 3 was originally set to hit theaters July 12th, 2024, but has since been pushed back to November 8th, 2024.
