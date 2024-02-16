Shawn Levy To Be Awarded “Director of the Year” At CinemaCon

CinemaCon will be awarding their Director of the Year honor to Shawn Levy at this year’s event.

What’s Happening:

Being held on April 11th as a part of the yearly CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Levy will receive the award on the heels of his Marvel Deadpool & Wolverine .

. The film directed, co-written, and produced by Levy will bring Deadpool & the Wolverine into the MCU on July 26th, 2024.

What They’re Saying:

“Throughout his impressive career, Shawn Levy never fails to give audiences what they want – the most entertaining, enjoyable and crowd-pleasing films imaginable. As one of our most talented and leading filmmakers working today, we can’t wait to see what he brings to our theaters this summer with the eagerly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine. It’s our honor to single Shawn out as our CinemaCon® Director of the Year.” – Managing Director of CinemaCon, Mitch Neuhauser

