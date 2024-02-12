Aaron Stanford to Reprise His Role as Pyro in “Deadpool & Wolverine”

The newly titled Deadpool & Wolverine will see Aaron Stanford return to Marvel as Pyro, a role he played in X2 and X-Men: The Last Stand, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

  • Stanford appeared in the new trailer for the third Deadpool movie, now titled Deadpool & Wolverine, which was released yesterday during the Super Bowl.
  • The actor said of his return to Deadline, “I’m very excited to be revisiting this role, and couldn’t think of a better place for Pyro’s resurrection than the Deadpool universe.”
  • In addition to being known for his role as Puyro, he’s also appeared in shows such as Finestkind, Fear the Walking Dead and Star Trek: Picard.
  • As far as movies go, Stanford has appeared in such films as The Hills Have Eyes, Tadpole and 25th Hour.

More on Deadpool & Wolverine:

  • Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni and Matthew Macfadyen.
  • It has also been revealed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra for the first time in nearly 20 years for Deadpool & Wolverine.
  • Patrick Stewart has said talks have “come up,” regarding him reprising his longtime role as Charles Xavier for the film.
  • Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells and Shawn Levy.
  • Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine opens in movie theaters on July 26th.
