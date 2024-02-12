Aaron Stanford to Reprise His Role as Pyro in “Deadpool & Wolverine”

The newly titled Deadpool & Wolverine will see Aaron Stanford return to Marvel as Pyro, a role he played in X2 and X-Men: The Last Stand, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Stanford appeared in the new trailer for the third Deadpool movie Deadpool & Wolverine , which was released yesterday during the Super Bowl.

The actor said of his return to Deadline, "I'm very excited to be revisiting this role, and couldn't think of a better place for Pyro's resurrection than the Deadpool universe."

In addition to being known for his role as Pyro, he's also appeared in shows such as Finestkind, Fear the Walking Dead and Star Trek: Picard.

As far as movies go, Stanford has appeared in such films as The Hills Have Eyes, Tadpole and 25th Hour.

