Aaron Stanford to Reprise His Role as Pyro in “Deadpool & Wolverine”

The newly titled Deadpool & Wolverine will see Aaron Stanford return to Marvel as Pyro, a role he played in X2 and X-Men: The Last Stand, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Stanford appeared in the new trailer for the third Deadpool movie, now titled Deadpool & Wolverine, which was released yesterday during the Super Bowl.
- The actor said of his return to Deadline, “I’m very excited to be revisiting this role, and couldn’t think of a better place for Pyro’s resurrection than the Deadpool universe.”
- In addition to being known for his role as Puyro, he’s also appeared in shows such as Finestkind, Fear the Walking Dead and Star Trek: Picard.
- As far as movies go, Stanford has appeared in such films as The Hills Have Eyes, Tadpole and 25th Hour.
More on Deadpool & Wolverine:
- Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni and Matthew Macfadyen.
- It has also been revealed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra for the first time in nearly 20 years for Deadpool & Wolverine.
- Patrick Stewart has said talks have “come up,” regarding him reprising his longtime role as Charles Xavier for the film.
- Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells and Shawn Levy.
- Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine opens in movie theaters on July 26th.