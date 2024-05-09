Special Disney Mother’s Day Wallpapers and DIY Gift Ideas

Mother's Day is quickly approaching this Sunday, May 12. Disney Parks Blog shared some special Mother's Day inspired Disney wallpapers that are perfect for the occasion. Also if you're still looking for a last minute DIY gift, they shared some ideas.

What's Happening:

Disney has shared some special backgrounds in celebration of Mother's Day this Sunday.

These feature characters from Dumbo and Mulan.

Wallpapers:

DIY Disney Mother's Day Crafts:

