Special Disney Mother’s Day Wallpapers and DIY Gift Ideas

Mother's Day is quickly approaching this Sunday, May 12. Disney Parks Blog shared some special Mother's Day inspired Disney wallpapers that are perfect for the occasion. Also if you're still looking for a last minute DIY gift, they shared some ideas.
What's Happening:
Wallpapers:
- Mother’s Day Wallpaper Inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Dumbo: Download for Desktop/iPad | Download for iPhone/Android
- Mother’s Day Wallpaper Inspired by Disney Animation’s Mulan: Download for Desktop/iPad | Download for iPhone/Android
- Make sure to check out the terms of use before downloading.
- You can also visit the complete gallery of wallpapers and see other Disney backgrounds that are available.
DIY Disney Mother's Day Crafts:
- If you were looking for some special do-it-yourself Mother's Day craft ideas, they shared some ideas, including how to make Tonga Toast from Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, a Mickey bouquet, and a Disney Mother’s Day card.
- Tonga Toast from Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Recipe
- Printable Disney Mother’s Day Card with Mickey Balloons PDF
- Printable Mickey Bouquet for Mother’s Day PDF
