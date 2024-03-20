Superstar Comic Artists Create “Uncle Scrooge and the Infinity Dime” Variant Covers

This June, Disney comic book icon Uncle Scrooge headlines his first-ever Marvel Comic book in "Uncle Scrooge and the Infinity Dime #1.” In addition to breathtaking covers by Alex Ross and Lorenzo Pastrovicchio, "Uncle Scrooge and the Infinity Dime” will have a fortunes-worth of variant covers by some of the industry’s most acclaimed artists including Peach Momoko, John Romita Jr., J. Scott Campbell, Walter Simonson, Ron Lim, Elizabeth Torque, and Gabriele Dell’Otto.

Written by legendary Marvel scribe Jason Aaron and drawn by an incredible lineup of celebrate Disney comic book artists, this one-shot will masterfully blend the beloved world of Uncle Scrooge with the hallmarks of Marvel Comics storytelling.

And like all of Marvel’s major launches, "Uncle Scrooge and the Infinity Dime #1″ will shine as brightly as Scrooge’s treasure vault with a special foil variant cover by superstar artist Steve McNiven.

Announced last month

Along the way, the story will introduce exciting new takes on the iconic tycoon with a heart of gold and feature appearances by Scrooge’s nephew, Donald Duck; grandnephews, Huey, Dewey, and Louie; and his supporting cast of characters, including Gyro Gearloose!

Scrooge’s unique legacy in the industry—as well as the types of exploits he’s famous for—make him the perfect candidate to headline Marvel Comics’ first foray into the imagination of Disney’s comic books. The over-sized special will also re-present Scrooge’s groundbreaking first appearance in Christmas on Bear Mountain so readers can experience it for themselves as he enters this exciting new era!

Check out eight all-new "Uncle Scrooge and the Infinity Dime #1″ variant covers now and stay tuned for more to be revealed in the weeks ahead!

What they’re saying: