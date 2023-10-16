“Three’s Company” Star Suzanne Sommers Passes Away at Age 76

Suzanne Sommers, known for her roles in ABC’s Three’s Company and Step by Step, has passed away at the age of 76, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Suzzane Sommers passed away peacefully in her home alongside her family on October 15th, one day before her 77th birthday.

Somers was born on October 16th, 1946 and began acting in the late '60s and early '70s.

Her big break would come in 1977 when she landed the role of Chrissy Snow on the ABC sitcom Three's Company .

. The actress asked ABC for a raise that would equal her co-star John Ritter’s salary of $150,000, when she was only earning a fifth of what Ritter was making.

After a battle in which Somers missed a couple episodes of the show, ABC terminated her contract. "Getting fired for asking for a raise wasn't fair, but I landed on my feet and I've done OK," Somers told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015.

Upon her exit from Three’s Company , Sommers appeared in Playboy and didn’t make a major return to TV until 1991 in Step by Step , also on ABC.

, Sommers appeared in Playboy and didn’t make a major return to TV until 1991 in , also on ABC. In the world of Disney, Sommers hosted a TV special tied into the Totally Minnie campaign, which aired on February 25th, 1988.