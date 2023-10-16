“Three’s Company” Star Suzanne Sommers Passes Away at Age 76

by |
Tags: , , ,

Suzanne Sommers, known for her roles in ABC’s Three’s Company and Step by Step, has passed away at the age of 76, according to Entertainment Weekly.

What’s Happening:

  • Suzzane Sommers passed away peacefully in her home alongside her family on October 15th, one day before her 77th birthday.
  • Somers was born on October 16th, 1946 and began acting in the late '60s and early '70s.
  • Her big break would come in 1977 when she landed the role of Chrissy Snow on the ABC sitcom Three's Company.
  • The actress asked ABC for a raise that would equal her co-star John Ritter’s salary of $150,000, when she was only earning a fifth of what Ritter was making.
  • After a battle in which Somers missed a couple episodes of the show, ABC terminated her contract. "Getting fired for asking for a raise wasn't fair, but I landed on my feet and I've done OK," Somers told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015.
  • Upon her exit from Three’s Company, Sommers appeared in Playboy and didn’t make a major return to TV until 1991 in Step by Step, also on ABC.
  • In the world of Disney, Sommers hosted a TV special tied into the Totally Minnie campaign, which aired on February 25th, 1988.

  • Somers went on to launch Suzanne Organics, her own line of skin care and cosmetics after surviving an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years
  • In 2015, Somers appeared on the 20th season of Dancing with the Stars.
  • She's survived by her husband, Alan Hamel, her son Bruce from a previous marriage, and immediate family.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning