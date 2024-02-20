The 2024 People’s Choice Awards Winners Revealed – “Only Murders in the Building,” “Loki,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and More

The 2024 People’s Choice Awards, hosted by Simu Liu, aired live last Sunday — with Disney taking home several awards.

What’s Happening:

  • The winners have been revealed for the 2024 People’s Choice Awards. The show aired live last Sunday in Santa Monica, California.
  • These winners included the likes of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building and The Bear, Marvel’s Loki, the long-running ABC series Grey’s Anatomy, and more.
  • Here are the winners in categories from many of your favorite movies and TV shows, including the Disney winner in bold.

Winners:

  • The Movie of the Year: Barbie
  • The Action Movie of the Year:The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
  • The Comedy Movie of the Year: Barbie
  • The Drama Movie of the Year: Oppenheimer
  • The Male Movie Star of the Year: Ryan Gosling, Barbie
  • The Female Movie Star of the Year: Margot Robbie, Barbie
  • The Action Movie Star of the Year: Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
  • The Comedy Movie Star of the Year: Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
  • The Drama Movie Star of the Year: Jenna Ortega, Scream VI
  • The Movie Performance of the Year: America Ferrera, Barbie
  • The Show of the Year: Grey's Anatomy
  • The Comedy Show of the Year: Only Murders in the Building
  • The Drama Show of the Year: The Last of Us
  • The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of the Year: Loki 
  • The Reality Show of the Year: The Kardashians
  • The Competition Show of the Year: The Voice
  • The Bingeworthy Show of the Year: The Summer I Turned Pretty
  • The Male TV Star of the Year: Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
  • The Female TV Star of the Year: Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
  • The Comedy TV Star of the Year: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
  • The Drama TV Star of the Year: Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
  • The Reality TV Star of the Year: Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians
  • The Competition Contestant of the Year: Ariana Madix, Dancing with the Stars 
  • The Daytime Talk Show of the Year: The Kelly Clarkson Show
  • The Nighttime Talk Show of the Year: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 
  • The Host of the Year: Jimmy Fallon

