The 2024 People’s Choice Awards Winners Revealed – “Only Murders in the Building,” “Loki,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and More

The 2024 People’s Choice Awards, hosted by Simu Liu, aired live last Sunday — with Disney taking home several awards.
What’s Happening:
- The winners have been revealed for the 2024 People’s Choice Awards. The show aired live last Sunday in Santa Monica, California.
- These winners included the likes of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building and The Bear, Marvel’s Loki, the long-running ABC series Grey’s Anatomy, and more.
- Here are the winners in categories from many of your favorite movies and TV shows, including the Disney winner in bold.
Winners:
- The Movie of the Year: Barbie
- The Action Movie of the Year:The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
- The Comedy Movie of the Year: Barbie
- The Drama Movie of the Year: Oppenheimer
- The Male Movie Star of the Year: Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- The Female Movie Star of the Year: Margot Robbie, Barbie
- The Action Movie Star of the Year: Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
- The Comedy Movie Star of the Year: Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
- The Drama Movie Star of the Year: Jenna Ortega, Scream VI
- The Movie Performance of the Year: America Ferrera, Barbie
- The Show of the Year: Grey's Anatomy
- The Comedy Show of the Year: Only Murders in the Building
- The Drama Show of the Year: The Last of Us
- The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of the Year: Loki
- The Reality Show of the Year: The Kardashians
- The Competition Show of the Year: The Voice
- The Bingeworthy Show of the Year: The Summer I Turned Pretty
- The Male TV Star of the Year: Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- The Female TV Star of the Year: Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- The Comedy TV Star of the Year: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- The Drama TV Star of the Year: Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- The Reality TV Star of the Year: Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians
- The Competition Contestant of the Year: Ariana Madix, Dancing with the Stars
- The Daytime Talk Show of the Year: The Kelly Clarkson Show
- The Nighttime Talk Show of the Year: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
- The Host of the Year: Jimmy Fallon
