The 2024 People’s Choice Awards Winners Revealed – “Only Murders in the Building,” “Loki,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and More

The 2024 People’s Choice Awards, hosted by Simu Liu, aired live last Sunday — with Disney taking home several awards.

What’s Happening:

The winners have been revealed

These winners included the likes of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building and The Bear, Marvel’s Loki , the long-running ABC series Grey’s Anatomy , and more.

Winners:

The Movie of the Year: Barbie

The Action Movie of the Year: The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

The Comedy Movie of the Year: Barbie

The Drama Movie of the Year: Oppenheimer

The Male Movie Star of the Year: Ryan Gosling, Barbie

The Female Movie Star of the Year: Margot Robbie, Barbie

The Action Movie Star of the Year: Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

The Comedy Movie Star of the Year: Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

The Drama Movie Star of the Year: Jenna Ortega, Scream VI

The Movie Performance of the Year: America Ferrera, Barbie

The Show of the Year: Grey's Anatomy

The Comedy Show of the Year: Only Murders in the Building

The Drama Show of the Year: The Last of Us

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of the Year: Loki

The Reality Show of the Year: The Kardashians

The Competition Show of the Year: The Voice

The Bingeworthy Show of the Year: The Summer I Turned Pretty

The Male TV Star of the Year: Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

The Female TV Star of the Year: Selena Gomez , Only Murders in the Building

The Comedy TV Star of the Year: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

The Drama TV Star of the Year: Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

The Reality TV Star of the Year: Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians

The Competition Contestant of the Year: Ariana Madix, Dancing with the Stars

The Daytime Talk Show of the Year: The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Nighttime Talk Show of the Year: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Host of the Year: Jimmy Fallon