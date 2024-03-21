Fans Can Get Sneak Peek Of “Star Wars: The Acolyte” When Seeing “The Phantom Menace” On The Big Screen This May

Star Wars fans seeing the return of The Phantom Menace on the big screen this May will also be treated to a special sneak peek of the new Disney+ Star Wars series, The Acolyte.

What’s Happening:

In addition to the battle droids, podracers, Jar Jar, Darth Maul, and everything fans of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace in the theatrical re-release due later this year, fans will also be treated to an exclusive look at The Acolyte , the upcoming Disney+ series, as part of those screenings.

in the theatrical re-release due later this year, fans will also be treated to an exclusive look at , the upcoming Disney+ series, as part of those screenings. In Star Wars: The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems….

an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems…. The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.

Announced earlier Star Wars: The Phantom Menace is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a theatrical re-release in May.

is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a theatrical re-release in May. Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace is packed with moments best witnessed by fans on the big screen, going all the way back to the very beginning of the Skywalker Saga to depict Anakin Skywalker’s first encounter with the Jedi, the beginnings of the galactic civil war, and the menacing meddling of Palpatine. The epic Darth Maul vs. Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon Jinn duel. The thunderous Boonta Eve Podrace. The battle of Naboo. The list goes on.

is packed with moments best witnessed by fans on the big screen, going all the way back to the very beginning of the Skywalker Saga to depict Anakin Skywalker’s first encounter with the Jedi, the beginnings of the galactic civil war, and the menacing meddling of Palpatine. The epic Darth Maul vs. Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon Jinn duel. The thunderous Boonta Eve Podrace. The battle of Naboo. The list goes on. So then it must be great news that to mark 25 years since the film first hit cinemas in 1999, it’s coming back to cinemas later this year.

The Phantom Menace is set to arrive in theaters once again on May 3rd, 2024.