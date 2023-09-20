The Animated Series “Archer” Expands Availability So Spectrum Customers Can Watch the 14th Season

According to Deadline, there's a new way for those with Spectrum cable to watch Archer.
What's Happening:
- If you have Spectrum cable but not Hulu, there is a new way that you can watch the FXX animated series Archer for its 14th and final season.
- The comedy has expanded availability by making episodes available post-premiere on VOD systems for the FX and FXX linear channels.
- This is after the new agreement between Disney and Spectrum, which came together after 10 days of interrupted service.
- This included the drop of eight different Disney ad-supported cable networks from all Spectrum platforms.
- With Spectrum being the number two cable operator in the United States, FXX and the other discontinued networks are losing close to 20% of their reach, which means many have lost access to Archer.
- The flagship FX network is still on Spectrum, so fans can watch the final episodes through that network’s VOD function.
- The first four episodes of the 14th season are being made available on VOD for subscribers to the linear FX and FXX channels everywhere.
- A new episode of Archer will air today, September 20.
- Nothing has been confirmed yet, but FX executives will most likely make decisions for the other popular FXX original series, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.