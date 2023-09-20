The Animated Series “Archer” Expands Availability So Spectrum Customers Can Watch the 14th Season

by |
Tags: , ,

According to Deadline, there's a new way for those with Spectrum cable to watch Archer.

What's Happening:

  • If you have Spectrum cable but not Hulu, there is a new way that you can watch the FXX animated series Archer for its 14th and final season.
  • The comedy has expanded availability by making episodes available post-premiere on VOD systems for the FX and FXX linear channels.
  • This is after the new agreement between Disney and Spectrum, which came together after 10 days of interrupted service.
  • This included the drop of eight different Disney ad-supported cable networks from all Spectrum platforms.
  • With Spectrum being the number two cable operator in the United States, FXX and the other discontinued networks are losing close to 20% of their reach, which means many have lost access to Archer.
  • The flagship FX network is still on Spectrum, so fans can watch the final episodes through that network’s VOD function.
  • The first four episodes of the 14th season are being made available on VOD for subscribers to the linear FX and FXX channels everywhere.
  • A new episode of Archer will air today, September 20.
  • Nothing has been confirmed yet, but FX executives will most likely make decisions for the other popular FXX original series, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy