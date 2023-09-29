“The Creator” Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Now Available to Stream

Hollywood Records has released The Creator Original Motion Picture Soundtrack with music by Hans Zimmer on your favorite digital platforms.

was provided by legendary composer Hans Zimmer, who has scored more than 500 projects across all mediums. Highlights of Zimmer’s illustrious career include scores to No Time to Die , Gladiator , The Thin Red Line , As Good as It Gets , Rain Man , The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception , Thelma and Louise , The Last Samurai , 12 Years a Slave , Blade Runner 2049 (co-scored w/ Benjamin Wallfisch), and Dunkirk , as well as recent film scores including Top Gun: Maverick , Wonder Woman 1984 and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run .

, , , , , trilogy, , , , , (co-scored w/ Benjamin Wallfisch), and , as well as recent film scores including , and . In 1994 Zimmer won his first Academy Award for best original score for Disney’s animated film The Lion King . Additionally in 2019, he scored the live-action remake of the iconic film and received a GRAMMY nomination for best score soundtrack for visual media.

. Additionally in 2019, he scored the live-action remake of the iconic film and received a GRAMMY nomination for best score soundtrack for visual media. A new featurette highlighting the film’s score was released yesterday, which you can watch here

The 12-track album is available now on digital platforms including Spotify Apple Music

The Creator (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Tracklist

1. They’re Not People

2. A Place in the Sky

3. Where It All Began

4. Surrounded

5. She’s Not Real

6. Standby

7. Missile Launch

8. Prayer

9. The Wounded

10. Lab Raid

11. Heaven

12. True Love

Director/producer/co-writer Gareth Edwards: “Trying to ride that fine line between a blockbuster and an artistic film, there is no one better than Hans Zimmer. It was a dream come true to get to work with him and Steve Mazzaro. The music they created is the emotional heart of the movie and is very different from any of their previous scores.”

