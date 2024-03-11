20th Century Studios Releases Second Trailer for “The First Omen”

20th Century Studios has released a second trailer and poster for The First Omen, the upcoming prequel to the classic 1976 film The Omen.

What’s Happening:

“The most terrifying movie of the year” is set to be The First Omen , and horror fans can see why in a brand-new trailer just released by 20th Century Studios.

, and horror fans can see why in a brand-new trailer just released by 20th Century Studios. When a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate.

The First Omen stars Nell Tiger Free (Servant), Tawfeek Barhom (Mary Magdalene), Sonia Braga (Kiss of the Spider Woman), Ralph Ineson (The Northman) and Bill Nighy (Living).