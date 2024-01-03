20th Century Studios Releases Official Trailer for “The First Omen”

20th Century Studios has released the official trailer and poster for The First Omen, the upcoming prequel to the classic 1976 film The Omen.
What’s Happening:
- When a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate.
- The First Omen stars Nell Tiger Free (Servant), Tawfeek Barhom (Mary Magdalene), Sonia Braga (Kiss of the Spider Woman), Ralph Ineson (The Northman), and Bill Nighy (Living).
- The film is directed by Arkasha Stevenson based on characters created by David Seltzer (The Omen), with a story by Ben Jacoby (Bleed) and a screenplay by Tim Smith & Arkasha Stevenson and Keith Thomas (Firestarter).
- The producers are David S. Goyer (Hellraiser) and Keith Levine (The Night House) and the executive producers are Tim Smith, Whitney Brown (Rosaline), and Gracie Wheelan.
- The First Omen, which is a prequel to the classic horror film franchise, opens April 5th, 2024, exclusively in theaters nationwide.