WNET Group Launches “The Plate Show” Podcast To Help Expand Palates of Picky Eaters

While today might be known more for candies and treats, October 31st also marks the launch of a new podcast that aims to help younger, pickier, eaters to expand their palates and be exposed to a range of cultures through their respective foods.

What’s Happening:

The WNET Group, creators of the multi-Emmy-winning PBS KIDS series, Cyberchase , are about to serve up The Plate Show, a fresh new podcast for 6-8-year-olds and their families!

The new podcast is the perfect recipe for helping to expand the palate of picky eaters and exposing them to a range of cultures through their respective foods.

The series will feature a different celebrity chef in each episode who will talk about their favorite foods and special traditions from their own culture.

Hosted by Spoonie, a talking spoon voiced by Jasmine Romero ( Sesame Street) , and her trusty sidekick, Tongs, voiced by Jonathan Butler-Duplessis ( Hamilton ), The Plate Show takes kids on an eye-opening, mouth-watering culinary journey in every 20–25-minute episode, focusing on a different food and its cultural context, from Caribbean to Native American to Jewish and beyond.

The series' characters also reinforce key life skills for kids – like when Spoonie learns about patience while baking challah for the first time or Tongs discovers that it's okay not to like spicy dishes and that food can be seasoned to individual taste.

The Plate Show Episode Descriptions: