ESPN Launches “This Is SportsCenter” Ad Featuring Masters Tournament Champion Jon Rahm

ESPN has launched a new This is SportsCenter commercial, this time featuring reigning Masters tournament champion Jon Rahm, ESPN’s John Sutcliffe, and Florida Mascot Albert the Gator.

What’s Happening:

Reigning Masters Tournament Champion Jon Rahm is making his This is SportsCenter commercial debut in “Hazard,” just days before he looks to defend his title in Augusta, GA.

The spot will be live across ESPN platforms during the week of the tournament and run through April 28.

“Hazard” features both English and Spanish-language spots, continuing to keep the ESPN Hispanic audience at the forefront. The spot will also air across ESPN’s platforms internationally. The Spanish-language spot features ESPN Commentator John Sutcliffe, while the English-language version includes ESPN SportsCenter Anchor Steve Levy.

Florida Gators mascot Albert the Gator plays a key role in the creative, as Rahm's golf ball lands in the ESPN breakroom, coincidently right near Albert. Does Rahm play the ball or take the drop?

Rahm is the second athlete to be featured in a This is SportsCenter spot in 2024, shortly following UFC flyweight Brandon Moreno, who starred in “Elevator”

Athletes who made appearances in 2023 include Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum, Vegas Golden Knights and star forwards Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault, United States Olympic Track & Field Gold Medalist Sydney McLaughlin, and United States Women's National Team soccer stars Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Sophia Smith ("Orange Slices" & "Stoppage Time").

The Delta State ‘Fighting Okra’ mascot also made an appearance

Featured SportsCenter anchors include Levy, Nicole Briscoe, Elle Duncan, Hannah Storm, Kevin Neghandi, Jay Harris, Gary Striewski, and more.

What They’re Saying:

Seth Ader, Vice President of Brand Marketing at ESPN: “You never know what obstacles you might face on any given day at ESPN. One day you can grab your cup of joe with ease, and the next, Albert the Gator stands in your way.”