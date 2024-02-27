TV Recap: FX’s “Shōgun” Episode 2 – Lord Toranaga’s Past Explained As He Strategizes A Plan For Survival

The second episode of FX’s series adaptation of James Clavell’s Shōgun reveals a lot about Lord Yoshii Toranaga. In several ways, this feels like his episode. As John Blackthorne learns about secrets the Portuguese have kept from Japan, Toranaga reveals the origins of the Council of Regents, and we see more of his world. We get a better understanding of his friends and enemies, like the diametrically opposed Lord Ishido, the ever-faithful General Hiromatsu, and perhaps the shiftiest of all, Lord Yabushige. The title of this episode, “Servants of Two Masters,” can be applied to several characters, but to me, it most fittingly applies to Yabushige, as well as Mariko, who is eternally loyal to Toranaga but begins to feel a pull away from the man who introduced her to Christianity and taught her to speak Portuguese, Father Alvito. Let’s recap.

Chapter 2 – "Servants of Two Masters” – Written by Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks

The episode begins with a flashback to one year ago in Osaka. The Taikō (Yukijiro Hotaru) lays in the ceremonial hall, dying. The room is full of visitors who have come to pay their respects. The Taikō’s wife, Lady Iyo (Ako), is at his side. He calls for his young son, Nakamura Yaechiyo (Sen Mars), who rushes to him. “Like staring into your mother’s eyes,” he tells the boy. His mother, Lady Ochiba (Fumi Nikaido), stands on the side watching. Her eyes divert to Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada), who momentarily accepts her gaze before looking back to the Taikō. “Don’t worry, soon I’ll be reborn in the Pure Land,” the Taikō tells his son. But he is distraught when Yaechiyo asks how he will find him there. Lady Iyo asks Yaechiyo to return to his mother, turning to address the room full of visitors. “The Taikō would like to be alone,” she announces. The visitors bow before standing. Lady Ochiba thinks she is entitled to stay, but Lady Iyo gives her a look that lets her know she has to go. On her way out, Ochiba once again makes eyes with Toranaga. A Portuguese Priest (Gerardo S. Barcala) asks Lord Kiyama (Hiromoto Ida) if he may administer the Sacrament to the Taikō. Ochiba overhears and denies his request. Toranaga is almost at the exit when the Taikō calls for him to stay. As the fusuma (sliding door) closes, Ochiba stares again at Toranaga. “To think there was a time when Ochiba could have been married to you,” the Taikō says to Toranaga. He shares his regret that they didn’t conquer Korea together, which would’ve left Toranaga to rule Japan. “Let it be a gift from your son,” Toranaga tells his lord. “The vultures are circling,” the Taikō responds, asking Toranaga to be the acting Taikō until Yaechiyo turns fourteen. Toranaga says his enemies would murder him and the boy to take the throne. “A very wise answer,” the Taikō agrees, adding that he’s worked hard to keep the peace during his share of the past century without a Shōgunate. “I fear the civil wars will start again,” he adds. A servant presents Toranaga with a scroll with orders to form a Council of Regents to lead until his son can rule. “My lord is the cleverest in the realm,” Toranaga praises. “I ask you to protect my son from his enemies and his friends,” the Taikō requests. “Teach him the most important lesson. The man who stands at the greatest height is the loneliest man in the realm.” It seems as if he’s speaking about Toranaga in this moment.

Rodrigues (Nestor Carbonell) dines with Father Dell'Aqua (Paulino Nunes) and Father Martin Alvito (Tommy Bastow). True to his word, he gave them Blackthorne’s reuter and journal, which Father Alvito paged through, pointing out some of the war crimes to Father Dell'Aqua, who plans to show it to the Japanese. Father Alvito fears that Toranaga, as President of Foreign Relations, will demand a fully translated copy before making any decisions. “Perhaps it will be too complete,” he cautions. Father Dell'Aqua snaps to one of his men, who drops a sack of money on the table for Rodrigues. “I’ll thank you to leave now,” he tells the Spanish pilot. “Just so you know,” Rodrigues warns as he gets up, “This English pilot, he’s not a man to leave his fate to God. I suggest you don’t either.” After Rodrigues leaves, Father Dell'Aqua worries about having someone who isn’t under their control with knowledge of Macao. “The last thing we need is any discussion of past entanglements,” he says. “Let us be grateful our visitor does not speak Japanese,” Father Alvito responds. He gets up, having been summoned to Osaka. “You will see to it this man is not a problem,” Father Dell'Aqua warns, his hand on the journal.

John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) sits on his knees in front of Lord Toranaga. Seated closesT to Toranaga’s left is Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai). Also present are General Toda Hiromatsu (Tokuma Nishioka) and Toranaga’s son Yoshii Nagakado (Yuki Kura). Yaechiyo watches through the gap in the fusuma as Father Alvito approaches from behind. “Is he a cannibal, Tsuji?” the boy greets him. Father Alvito playfully responds before entering the room, bowing to Lord Toranaga and apologizing for keeping them waiting. His eyes meet Mariko’s, and Toranaga says she is there to practice her Portuguese. “Lady Maria’s company is always welcome,” Father Alvito says, bowing to Mariko. He turns and introduces himself to Blackthorn. “You must be the Anjin,” he says. “It means pilot, the way Tsuji means translator for me.” Blackthorne expresses concerns that Father Alvito won’t translate his words correctly. To build his trust, Father Alvito teaches Blackthore the Japanese word for enemy – Teki – instructing Blackthorne to point at him and say the word to get his point across. “I may be your enemy, John Blackthorne of the Erasumus, but I am not your assassin,” Father Alvito says. “That you will do yourself.”

Father Alvito explains to Toranaga what he and Anjin just said to each other, asking Lady Maria to confirm, which Mariko does. Toranaga wants to know why Blackthorne considers Father Alvito his enemy. Blackthorne explains the war between Protestant England and Catholic Portugal. Toranaga asks more about England. “It’s an island kingdom 1,000 miles north of Portugal,” Blackthorne shares. Toranaga asks if the war against Catholics is to blame for Anjin becoming a pirate. “I am not a pirate,” he says. “My ship contains letters of marque from the rulers of a nation called Holand authorizing us to trade in all seas and to defend ourselves against anyone who dares stop us.” Toranaga asks what happens if the Japanese dare to stop them. “I cannot conceive of being an enemy to you, lord,” Blackthorne responds. “I can, very easily,” Toranaga counters. “Then I would content my soul to God, for surely I would die at the hand of a teki like you.” Blackthorne bows so deeply that his nose touches the tatami floor.

A guard outside announces the arrival of Lord Ishido Kazunari (Takehiro Hira), the fusuma sliding open to admit him. Father Alvito whispers to Blackthorne that Ishido is Toranaga’s chief rival. “If you value your life, do not say a word,” he cautions. Ishido demands to know why Toranaga invited a barbarian to the castle, calling Blackthorne ugly. He discusses parading him around Japan like a freak show, which elicits a laugh from one of Toranaga’s highest-ranking samurai and Hiromatsu’s son, Toda Hirokatsu (Tokuma Nishioka). “I find it strange, with your impeachment so near, why you’ve taken an interest in this man.” Toranaga has remained silent. Ishido asks Father Alvito if it’s true that the barbarian is a heretic. “Hai, Ishido-sama,” Father Alvito confirms. Toranaga says Anjin has no value to him, offering to have his son escort him to the prison. “I only wish to keep the peace,” Ishido says. Nagakado bows before standing up. Father Alvito tells Blackthorne he’s going to be detained and he will pray for him. Blackthorne curses as he is dragged out of the room.

“I’m a guest of your lord, not a prisoner,” Blackthorne protests as he is marched through Osaka to a jail cell. “There’s been a mistake!”

At dinner, Mariko’s son, Toda Hiroshige (Shinnosuke Abe), asks if the barbarian’s eyes really are blue. She adds that his hair is the color of gobo (a light brown Japanese root vegetable). Her husband, Toda Hirokatsu, who goes by the nickname Buntaro, enters. He doesn’t address Mariko, but instead asks his son to explain what they are talking about. He then turns to Mariko, asking why she was invited to be present. She tells him Toranaga wants her to practice her Portuguese. He questions why Mariko should be anything outside their house. The fusuma slides open and Hiromatsu enters. Everyone bows to him. Hiromatsu announces that Toranaga has called a meeting. Buntaro begins to get up, but his father stops him. “Not you,” he says.

Mariko follows Hiromatsu to a room where Toranaga’s wife, Lady Kiri (Yoriko Dōguchi), dines with his pregnant courtesan, Lady Shizu (Mako Fujimoto). After complimenting Mariko’s beauty, Lady Kiri comments on how Mariko hasn’t changed in the sixteen years she’s known her. “Don’t bother my interpreter, Kiri,” Toranaga says as he enters with his hawk on his arm. A handmaid comes to escort Lady Shizu away as Toranaga asks Mariko for her opinion of the meeting. She speaks of Father Alvito’s honesty and her instincts to guard against the barbarian. He asks if Anjin’s comments about Catholics offended her. “My faith would not be sincere if it could not be tested,” she replies. Hiromatsu asks what any of this has to do with Toranaga’s impeachment. “My grandchild was born in Edo this morning,” Toranaga reveals. “And Lady Ochiba requested to return to Osaka.” He granted her request. “So now we wait for the Council to vote on all of our deaths,” Hiromatsu realizes. Toranaga confidently shares that his spies tell him the Portuguese are very concerned by Anjin’s arrival. Hiromatsu doesn’t understand, but Mariko does. “Our lord can only be impeached if the council votes as one,” she says. “He uses the barbarian to sow division between Ishido and the Christian lords.” Toranaga nods as he walks away.

Blackthorne stands in the prison cell as a guard calls out a man’s name. A priest, Father Domingo (Joaquim de Almeida), blesses the poor soul before he leaves the cell. Many of the prisoners seem unwell, some possibly dead. As Blackthorne gets to know Father Domingo, he shares his confusion about being there since he was brought to Osaka as a guest of Toranaga. “Toranaga is a prisoner within Osaka Castle, isolated by his rivals, the Council of Regents,” Father Domingo shares with him, offering a short dossier on each Regent. Lord Sugiyama, descendant of the richest samurai family in Japan. Lord Ohno, a once-great warrior with leprosy, which led him to the Catholic Church in search of a cure. Lord Kiyama, whose faith in Christ is fueled by his own greed. Lord Ishido, caretaker of Osaka Castle. “Any day now, these men will vote on Toranaga’s demise.” Father Domingo tells Blackthorne that if Toranaga has claimed him as an ally, he will never leave Japan alive.

In the morning, we see Ishido’s daily routine, rising, getting dressed by servants, eating breakfast, and then handling paperwork. He seems bored as he stamps document after document, looking longingly at the Tokonoma (decorative alcove) where his armor collects dust. Later, he has a meeting with the other Regents to discuss Toranaga’s impeachment. However, the meeting is immediately derailed by talk of the heretic barbarian. Ishido tries to dismiss the subject, saying the man is in prison. Lord Kiyama and Lord Ohno (Takeshi Kurokawa) voice their offense at having a known Christian massacrist protected in Osaka. Ishido asks if they have proof. They tell him the Portuguese have papers that confirm his crimes. Ishido shakes his head in frustration, sharing that this morning, his thoughts ran to how Toranaga must see them all as document-stamping bureaucrats. He demands they table the issue of the barbarian and proceed with a vote for Toranaga’s impeachment, but Kiyama refuses until the traitor is killed. Ishido questions how loyal Kiyama would be to his faith if the Portuguese didn’t pay him so well for it. Ohno joins Kiyama in his refusal to vote on Toranaga until the barbarian is dealt with.

Father Domingo continues to feed Blackthorne information, sharing that Toranaga is part of the Minowara bloodline, a long line of ancestors who were Shōgun, describing it as “The ultimate rank a mortal can achieve.” Blackthorne asks if Toranaga actually seeks that title. “Who knows what lurks in the heart of a Minowara,” Father Domingo warns. And then he talks about himself, how he became a priest to help people, but discovered that the Jesuit leaders only care about wealth. He talks about the church’s unique place as a middleman in trade between China and Japan, two countries that refuse to barter with one another. He talks about how all trade is handled through the Portuguese’s secret base in Macao. Blackthorne tells him of a man he met who had been to that fortress and described all of the guards as being Japanese Catholics. “You’re telling me the lords here don’t know?” Blackthorne asks, thinking this could be his way out of prison. Throughout their conversation, more men have been called out of the cell, all blindfolded in the square and beheaded.

Father Alvito walks through the streets of Osaka, passing the wharf where small boats carry supplies to the Black Ship. Captain General Ferreira (Louis Ferreira) is overseeing the job when he sees Father Alvito pass by, rushing to talk to him. He hasn’t received approval for the ship to depart yet, and Father Alvito assures him that as soon as Toranaga gives the approval, he will be the first to know. Ferreira has heard that Toranaga’s days are numbered. “The church is doing all it can to keep your business running on time,” is all Father Alvito will say in response. “You mean our business,” Ferreira reminds him.

Father Alvito finds Mariko praying in the garden outside of Toranaga’s residence, sharing how happy he is to see her keeping up with her prayers. He’s there to drop off some papers for Toranaga, inviting her to walk with him. He refers to her as his best pupil, adding that he was surprised to see her yesterday. She apologizes for the way the barbarian spoke to him. “You have always had good instincts about those with bad intentions,” he observes. Father Alvito asks Mariko if she’s still having the dark thoughts she once confessed to him. She doesn’t respond, so he says he will pray for her and will pray she is protected from the heretic, adding that he read his journals and he’s guilty of more than she can imagine.

Kashigi Yabushige (Tadanobu Asano) looks out at Osaka Castle from his home outside the protective walls. Takemaru (Yuki Kedoin) announces that Lord Ishido is there to see him. “Here is the strong samurai I once pulled from under a mountain of Korean corpses,” Ishido says to Yabushige. “And here is the proud general who will never let me forget it,” Yabushige replies. Ishido is surprised that Toranaga hasn’t invited Yabushige to the castle yet, adding that he doesn’t understand his loyalty to Toranaga. Looking out at the castle, Ishido recalls how the Taikō asked all of the lords to send stones to help build the castle. He chose Ishido’s stone for a prominent corner piece, rewarding him with a seat on the Council. He then asks Yabushige about the barbarian. “He’s a pirate, a man of little character,” Yabushige tells him. Ishido wants to know why Toranaga would be interested in him. Yabushige tells him about the weapons that came with the barbarian’s ship, and that he hates the Portuguese, so he could be useful to overthrow the Christian Regents. “Our council is united,” Ishido assures him but asks Yabushige to tell him more. “I’m only thinking of the future, what might happen when Toranaga is impeached and dead,” Yabushige shares. “And you with him as his ally,” Ishido replies. Yabushige points out that without Toranaga, Kiyama and Ohno would combine their fiefs and be all-powerful, but with the barbarian’s support, that wouldn’t be the case. “It’s only a shame I had to approve the barbarian’s execution,” Ishido says. Yabushige gets an idea. “Perhaps there’s something I could do,” he offers.

“Anjin,” the Prison Guard (Kasey Mazak) shouts, waking him up. Father Domingo prays for Blackthrone as he is escorted out of the cell. He is put on his knees and blindfolded like the other prisoners who were beheaded. Instead, he is tied up and marched away from Osaka, into the woods on his way to be crucified. But in a clearing, they are stopped by a beggar (Mark Fukuhara). Arrows begin to fly from the trees, attacking the guards. Bandits jump out of the trees, slaying all of the guards. A sack of coins is tossed their way, and we see who threw it, Yabushige. But as the bandits get ready to go, he and his guards murder them. Yabushige removes the blindfold from Anjin’s face and cuts his hands free. “Katajikenai,” Blackthorne says, surprising Yabushige with the most formal version of “Thank you.” Yabushige is surprised by this. “He’s a smart dog,” he comments, teaching Blackthorne a new phrase – “I am a dog.”

Yabushige brings Blackthorne to Toranaga’s garden, where he is put on his knees before the lord. Yabushige says he was in the right place at the right time as bandits attacked the guards who were escorting him to his execution. “You do have a way of being in the right place at the right time,” Toranaga says knowingly. Mariko is brought out to translate, first instructed to apologize to Anjin for his time in prison. A ladle is brought to Blackthorne so he can draw a map of the world in the sand. Blackthorne draws what he knows, sharing that the Earth is round, pointing to Japan and England, and showing Magellan’s Pass, his route to get there. He even points out how his path was designed to avoid the Portuguese base in Macao, which causes Toranaga to glance at Yabushige. “It employs Japanese mercenaries,” Blackthorne says. “I’m told you call them Ronin. A secret Catholic fortress used for gun-running employed during an uprising some years ago.” When Mariko translates this, she adds that this may have been used against the Taikō. Blackthorne draws a line in the map, explaining how a treaty between Portugal and Spain divided the world between them, with Japan on Portugal’s side. He says these countries were given authority to replace non-Catholic governments with Catholic rule. “This is a lie,” Mariko stops translating, speaking directly to Blackthorne, who says it’s not. “Do you swear by your God?” she asks. “Yes, I do,” he responds. She finishes translating. “What do you seek in Japan?” Toranaga asks. “To vanquish our common enemies,” Anjin replies. Toranaga says fighting the Portuguese is hopeless. “Unless I win,” Anjin counters. Toranaga smiles. “Tell the Anjin he’ll stay in the West Palace tonight,” Tornaga instructs Mariko. “It’s dangerous out there with bandits lurking,” he adds, glancing back at Yabushige.

Mariko escorts Blackthorne to Toranaga’s personal quarters, where he will be spending the night. “This is a great honor, I hope you will enjoy it,” she advises. They pass a room containing Toranaga’s tokonoma, his armor catching Blackthorne’s eyes. “That battle armor was ordered specially by Toranaga-sama after he saw it in a dream,” she explains. He thanks her for translating honestly and asks how long she’s spoken Portuguese. “Fourteen years, as long as I’ve been a Christian,” she answers. Servants arrive to give Blackthorne a bath, but he declines, saying he already bathed. “In the prison?” she asks. “No, in the village,” he responds. Blackthorne believes he will get sick if he has two baths in one week and refuses. Mariko tells the servants. As she moves to leave, Blackthorne stops her, asking her to consider the motives of the Portuguese priests. “I would advise against speaking out of turn,” she stops him. “And from now on, you will address me as Mariko-sama.” Left alone, Blackthorne sniffs himself to see if he stinks. He does.

Father Alvito sits before Toranaga as he stamps documents, encouraging him to approve the Black Ship’s departure before the winds change, which will ensure that it can return within a year for another shipment. “I keep thinking about the profits, your country’s and mine,” Toranaga answers. “There’s so much I don’t know, and so much the barbarian seems to know.” He rests his stamp without approving the Black Ship’s departure. “I’d like to hold off on the departure of the Black Ship for now. The seas can be so dangerous. Perhaps that’s why your Church is building secret bases in our region. Perhaps we should learn more about these bases before negotiating further arrangements.” Toranaga gets up and leaves.

Father Dell'Aqua to someone about how Toranaga has denied papers authorizing the Black Ship to set sail. We see who he’s speaking to – Lord Kiyama. “Let this be my burden, Father,” Kiyama says, speaking Portuguese.

Guards patrol the outside of Toranaga’s residence that night. Blackthorne sleeps on a futon covered with the finest gold silk in Toranaga’s room. In a guest room, we see Toranaga prepare his futon near his swords. In the halls, a maid named Kayo approaches a guard, who questions why she’s there so late. She covers his face with the sheets she was carrying to muffle his yell as she pulls out a kaiken and slits his throat. Soon, a guard shouts to everyone in the residence that there’s an assassin. Blackthorne wakes up as he hears Lady Kiri plead for Toranaga to be protected. Thus far, all attempts to stop Kayo have been unsuccessful, with multiple victims falling to her blade. She enters the room with Toranaga’s swords, the futon appears to have a sleeping person under its sheet. But before she can get there, a katana whacks her in the side of the neck. The sword is wielded by Toranaga, who stuffed his sheets to make it look like someone was under them. Kayo begins to lunge for Toranaga, but Blackthorne enters and grabs her. She slashes at his right arm to break free. Her neck is bleeding, and she’s gasping for air. She makes another attempt at stabbing Blackthorne, but Toranaga uses his sheath to knock the blade out of her hand, pushing her out into the garden where she falls in the sand and takes her last breath. “Ishido’s gone mad,” Toranaga’s son Nagakado says. “This wasn’t Ishido,” Toranaga declares. “I gave my quarters to the Anjin… The assassin didn’t come for me. She came for him.”

Next Episode – Tuesday, March 5th, at 10/9c on FX:

Chapter 3 – "Tomorrow is Tomorrow” – Written by Shannon Goss

After Blackthorne survives a brazen assassination attempt, Toranaga realizes he must ferry his allies out of Osaka or risk certain defeat.