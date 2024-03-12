TV Recap: FX’s “Shōgun” Episode 4 – Blackthorne’s Cannons Turn the Tide as War Begins

Blackthorne has been made Hatamoto, a high-ranking samurai, but he doesn’t fully understand what that means yet. The fourth episode of Shōgun has him beginning to understand the weight of the title. While this episode of FX’s series adaptation of James Clavell’s novel is mostly faithful to the source material, there is one key difference in the tactics Blackthorne trains the samurai in. Let’s continue the saga.

Chapter 4 – "The Eightfold Fence” – Written by Emily Yoshida

A Samurai Runner (Evan O’Dwyer Uyeda) runs into Ajiro with a message for Lord Kashigi Omi (Hiroto Kanai) that his uncle, Lord Kashigi Yabushige, will soon arrive with Lord of the Kantō, Lord Yoshii Toranaga. Omi instructs the villagers to clean the village and make preparations for their honored guest’s arrival.

On board Toranaga’s ship, Usami Fuji (Moeka Hoshi) begs Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai) to persuade their lord not to make her become a consort for the Anjin. Mariko reminds Fuji that Anjin is now Hatamoto, which means he is owed a consort. Fuji considers this a cruel punishment after enduring the death of her husband and son. When Mariko’s eyes look tearful, Fuji apologizes for speaking harshly so soon after her husband’s presumed death. Mariko reaffirms her trust in Toranaga, sharing that Fuji’s arrangement is only for a year. Fuji says she will only do it for six months.

Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) tells Kashigi Yabushige (Tadanobu Asano) that he has resigned from the Council of Regents. His son, Yoshii Nagakado (Yuki Kura), tells Yabushige that they will need to begin training for war as soon as they arrive in Ajiro. Yabushige thinks Toranaga has signed their death sentence. As they pull into Ajiro’s harbor, they hear the sound of Yabushige’s large army waiting to greet them.

On the shore, Omi’s mother, Kashigi Saki (Manami Hara), laments that they should’ve bought better saké. They bow to Yabushige as he arrives on land. Saki can hardly believe that this is the same barbarian that washed up on their shores before as she watches John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) follow Toranaga. Yabushige tells them that Anjin is now Hatamoto, which means he is owed a home. “His consort and Lady Toda will stay there as well,” Yabushige adds.

Omi approaches Mariko, who introduces him to Anjin. “Actually, we’ve met,” Blackthorne replies, bowing to Omi while cursing him in Portuguese. Yabushige asks Toranaga to inspect his guard. He uses his fan to command their attention. He bows to them and thanks them for their allegiance, causing them to chant his name.

Blackthorne looks out at the Erasmus, still moored in the harbor. He sees Muraji (Yasunari Takeshima) on the beach and goes to him, asking where his men are. He tells him they’ve been moved to a safe place, but Blackthorne can’t understand. A rowboat is nearby, and Blackthorne tries to use it to go to his ship but is stopped by a samurai. Mariko intervenes, telling him that his crew were transported to Edo for their safety. “Your ship and crew now belong to Toranaga-Sama, and he will use them as he wishes,” she reminds him.

Mariko leads Anjin to his new home in Ajiro, introducing him to his gardener, Uejirou (Junichi Tajiri). Anjin greets him as “Uejirou-sama,” causing the gardener to shake his head in embarrassment. “It is not proper,” Mariko tells him due to their differing status. Mariko leads Anjin through the gate into the courtyard of his house. He and Fuji have separate rooms, and Mariko will stay in a guest room. Tea is served as Mariko explains all of this is customary for a Hatamoto. Blackthorne asks how long the training will take, growing frustrated when Mariko tells him six months. She tries to soften the blow by sharing that the position of Hatamoto comes with 240 koku a year, plus a consort – Fuji – who will look after his house, servants, and all financial matters. “To refuse would be a terrible insult to our lord,” she tells Blackthorne, who confesses to feeling like a prisoner again, albeit with better living conditions.

Kiku (Yuka Kouri) plays music at Yabushige’s house while he talks with Omi. Yabushige worries that Lord Ishido will think he’s committed to the losing cause. Omi reminds him that this is still Yabushige’s fief, and therefore the trained army with the barbarian’s weapons report to him. And that if the Council of Regents finds a fifth member and impeaches Toranaga, Yabushige would be well-positioned to gift the army and weapons to Ishido as a sign of his allegiance. Kiku is listening intently throughout their conversation.

It’s a rainy night in Ajiro as Blackthorne steps off the engawa (traditional verandah) for some fresh air. Fuji stands there watching Blackthorne, not understanding as he asks her to go to bed. Mariko steps in, explaining that it’s customary for a consort to remain awake while the man she serves is awake. She also tells Blackthorne he should remain on the stepping stones to not disturb the moss in the curated garden. Mariko tells Blackthorne that Fuji deserves to be treated better by him. She’s accomplished, high-born, and the niece of her late husband. “Recently, her husband and infant son were put to death,” Mariko explains. Blackthorne asks why Fuji doesn’t appear to be grieving. She tells him that the way they honor their loved ones is by following their dreams. In this case, Fuji’s husband followed Lord Toranaga, so serving him fills that purpose. And then she introduces him to the concept of “The Eightfold Fence,” a mental protection that can hide your true feelings. It’s based on an ancient proverb and taught to kids. “Do not be fooled by our politeness,” she says. “Beneath it all, we could be a great distance away. Safe and alone.” Mariko heads back inside, leaving behind a wrapped gift for Blackthorne – two muskets.

The next morning, Omi arrives to confiscate Blackthorne’s guns. Mariko tells him that he’s not allowed to have them, which Blackthorne thinks is preposterous since every Japanese man walks around with a katana and a wakizashi. Things escalate to Omi and his soldiers drawing their swords on Blackthorne, who points his pistols at them. Mariko begs Blackthorne to comply. Fuji has an idea, asking Mariko to tell Blackthorne to give the guns to her. “She will give her life to defend them,” Mariko explains to Blackthorne. When Omi asks for the guns again, Fuji points one at him, ready to shoot if he comes any closer. Blackthorne is pleasantly surprised as Omi and his men leave.

When Blackthorne gets to the training ground, Mariko translates for Yabushige. The Portuguese brought guns to Japan fifty years ago, so the Lord of Izu is much more interested in learning foreign tactics. Blackthorne talks about the Great Siege of Malta, and when he mentions that he was taught about it in his youth, Mariko stops translating. “When did this battle occur?” He tells her it was around forty years ago, before he was born. She instructs him to talk about a battle he fought in. He tells her he’s just a sea pilot, but then gets an idea. He talks about naval warfare and the cannons from Erasmus. He describes Osaka Castle as being impenetrable by land, but the force of a ship’s cannon from the harbor could knock down the outer walls quickly. He asks to demonstrate.

A cannon is brought to the field, and targets are placed. Yabushige is amused, thinking this won’t work since Portuguese cannons aren’t very accurate. But as Blackthorne orders the cannon’s fire, each hitting its intended target with precision. “Perhaps his cannons are better,” Yabushige concedes. As training continues, Mariko keeps a log of everything that’s happened. The sound of cannon practice is disruptive to the entire village of Ajiro.

That night, we see Mariko reading the journal taken from Erasmus, the one that describes the Portuguese Catholic bases that Blackthorne and his crew set fire to, proof of his piracy.

Training continues. During a break, Blackthorne talks to Mariko about how his men in Edo could help build a Japanese naval fleet. She reminds him of his oath to Toranaga, encouraging him to forget the orders that brought him to Japan. “What orders?” he asks. “Your crimes against the Portuguese,” she answers, revealing that she read the journals. He reminds her that the Catholics tried several times to kill him in Osaka to stop him from sharing resources they’ve hidden from Japan. Their conversation is interrupted when the ground begins to shake. Mariko tells him it was a small earthquake. She tells him about earthquakes, which often cause fires in the villages, and sometimes lead to tsunamis. “Death is in our air and sea and earth,” she explains, adding that it’s why their homes can be built and destroyed so quickly.

Omi pillows with Kiku, professing his love for her. She complains about the sounds of the cannons, saying she wishes Omi were their lord instead of Yabushige. “He’s a difficult man, but whether or not this village prospers is up to him,” he tells her.

As cannon practice continues, a scout (Seiya Matsudo) rushes onto the field to warn that Lord Ishido’s men are on their way. “Nebara Jozen is leading the pack,” he shares. Blackthorne asks Mariko what’s happening as Nebara Jozen (Nobuya Shimamoto) arrives. “You look like you’re preparing for war,” Jozen says to Yabushige. Yabushige tells Ishido’s general that he had no idea Toranaga was trying to escape with their litter. Jozen hands him an invitation to return to Osaka to renew his loyalty to Ishido and face the consequences of his actions. Yabushige says this is foolish. “I’ll tell Lord Ishido you’ve declared yourself his enemy,” Jozen responds, saying he will lead Ishido on a path to victory in war. When Jozen notices the cannons, Yabushige invites Jozen and his men to stay the night for a demonstration tomorrow. As Jozen and his samurai are taken to Ajiro to be housed for the night, Nagakado asks Yabushige what he’s doing. “I wish for him to see what our weapons are capable of,” he says. “Then he’ll return to Osaka, where all lords will quake in the immensity of your father’s power.” Regarding the invitation to return to Osaka, Yabushige tells Toranaga’s son that he will refuse it. “I would give my life for your father,” he assures Nagakado. But when Yabushige is alone with Omi, Yabushige shares that he will die no matter which path he chooses. But Omi has an idea.

At dinner, Blackthorne notices that Mariko and Fuji are eating something different than him. He asks to try some. While waiting for the servants to bring some, Blackhorne asks Mariko to translate for him to Fuji. He apologizes for his initial dismissal of her and gives her a gift, a gun of her own. She tells Mariko that she doesn’t want to fire a gun, but she gets up to get something for Blackthorne – her father’s swords. Blackthorne is reluctant to take them, but Mariko points out that, as Hatamoto, he should carry swords. Blackthorne’s nattō (fermented soybeans) arrive. “I remind you that you are under no obligation to try this dish,” Mariko warns. “It’s a bit like cheese,” he responds after his first bite. “Very stinky. Possibly spoiled cheese. But quite enjoyable.”

Nagakado is at Omi’s house, lamenting that Jozen will see the power of their cannon and return to Osaka to warn Ishido. “Everyone thinks I’m useless,” Nagakado complains, sharing that he wishes he could do something to prove himself to his father. Omi says they should send a message to Toranaga to inform him of Jozen’s arrival. Nagakado asks him not to send that message.

After sunset, Blackthorne goes to an onsen (hot spring) on the coast for a bath. “I am happy to see you have changed your mind about bathing,” Mariko says, apologizing for following, having presumed that he was just going for a walk. She thanks him for his meaningful gift to Fuji, and he thanks Fuji for her gift as well. Blackthorne invites Mariko to sit while he bathes, and she has a memory of her own father. “I have not told you my family name, but it is well-known in Japan,” she explains. She describes a great injustice that took everything from her and how she’s struggled to make peace with what happened. Blackthorne likens Mariko to a Japanese house, able to be torn down and rebuilt quickly. She changes the topic, asking to know more about London. He tells her it’s crowded and filthy, but with lots to do. He talks about how he’d like to take her there to meet his queen, tour the palace, go to dinner, see a play, and go for a walk.

When Blackthorne and Mariko return home, the house is dark and quiet. Fuji has prepared Blackthorne’s bed, turning out the lights as she slides the shoji closed. He’s almost asleep when it slides open again, and a woman comes in, climbing into Blackthorne’s futon with him and motioning for him to be quiet. They begin to pillow.

“You seem in good spirits,” Mariko comments to Blackthorne at morning tea. “As I should be, after a night of good company,” he grins at her. “The courtesan was acceptable then?” she asks, revealing it was a gift from her and Fuji. Blackthorne is confused, and he looks at Fuji, who seems to share his bewilderment. He thought it was Mariko. “That was a very thoughtful gift,” he comments.

Jozen and his men wait for the training demonstration. Yabushige tells him that Nagakado arranged the demonstration, eliciting laughter from Jozen and his men, referring to this as theater. But the mood quickly sours when Nagakado speaks. “Nebara Jozen, your presence here is intolerable,” he declares. “You have offended my father’s name. I demand compensation!” Yabushige orders Nagakado to stop as Toranaga’s son draws his katana, ordering an attack on Jozen, his men, and their horses. They are all hit by cannon fire. Yabushige scolds Nagakado, vowing to tell his father. “I would like for him to know,” Nagakado promises. He approaches the slaughtered crew. “You’re savages, all of you,” Jozen says to Nagakado before Toranaga’s son severs his head.

“It is war,” Mariko cries.

Next Episode – Tuesday, March 19th, streaming on Hulu and airing at 10/9c on FX:

Chapter 5 – "Broken to the Fist" – Written by Matt Lambert

Blackthorne and Mariko struggle to contain the secret that could get them both killed. Yabushige searches for the spy who has betrayed his intentions to Lord Toranaga.

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)