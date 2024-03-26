TV Recap: FX’s “Shōgun” Episode 6 – The Women Take Center Stage

We get a peek behind Mariko’s eightfold fence in the sixth episode of FX’s Shōgun, which primarily focuses on three of the series’ female protagonists. We discover the connection between Mariko and Lady Ochiba, we find out why Lord Toranaga has earned Ochiba’s wrath, and we also begin to see the consequences of Kiku’s job. And so, without further delay, let’s take a trip into the Willow World through another recap.

Chapter 6 – "Ladies of the Willow World" – Written by Maegan Houang

Flashback – 22 Years Ago

A litter arrives at Azuchi Castle, and young Mariko (Mana Nakamura) gets out. The Taikō (Yukijiro Hotaru) introduces her, the daughter of his new vassal, Akechi Jinsai. Mariko’s eyes instantly catch those of another girl about her age, Ruri (Mika Miyagawa). They are fast friends, running through the nearby forest, humming “Rokudan no Shirabe.”

One night, Mariko wakes up and leaves the room she shares with Ruri in search of her father. She finds him (Yutaka Takeiuchi) having a hushed argument with Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada). “You’re only dreaming,” Akechi Jinsai tells his daughter, rushing Mariko back to bed.

Years later, Mariko and Ruri have grown into young women. In the garden, Mariko (Anna Sawai) competes with a naginata against an opponent (Maki Smitani), watched by the Taikō and all of the important people, including her father, Toranaga, and Toda Hirokatsu (Tokuma Nishioka), aka Buntaro. Mariko’s eyes meet his, and she looks frustrated.

Cut to Mariko’s wedding day, maids dressing her in beautiful white robes. But it’s not a happy occasion. “Your marriage to Buntaro will be an alliance for both families to smile on,” Ruri (Fumi Nikaido) tells her friend, who feels cast away by her father through a marriage that’s beneath her.

Mariko is loaded in a litter to head to her wedding. “It pains me to see you with so many questions,” her father says as she gets in. “You have always been an obedient child, but now I ask that you serve something greater. Your duty is what endures. There is nothing more.”

Present

Lord Toranaga hosts a nighttime vigil for the lives lost during the earthquake, his surviving soldiers all on their knees listening. He recounts how Anjin saved his life yet again, calling John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) forward. He is given swords, a fief near Kanagawa worth 600 koku, and will now be chief admiral of the Kantō and general in charge of the cannon regiment.

Later, Kashigi Omi (Hiroto Kanai) goes to his uncle, Kashigi Yabushige (Tadanobu Asano), to complain about having the cannon regiment pulled from him so shortly after being given the same honor that is now Anjin’s. “It’s out of my hands,” Yabushige says, scolding his nephew for being so petty. “Time to write another will,” he announces to Takemaru (Yuki Kedoin).

Blackthorne places his swords on the tokonoma in his house. From the next room, he can hear Mariko saying The Lord’s Prayer in Portuguese. He says it along with her in English.

Buntaro bows to Toranaga in his tent at the training camp. “I lose myself when I’m around her,” he says about his behavior to Mariko. “Then divorce her,” Toranaga advises. Buntaro feels obliged to remain married since their union is what saved Mariko’s life after her father’s treachery. But he says her attitude towards him has always been icy. “With him, it’s different,” he growls, referring to Anjin. Toranaga says Mariko is just following his orders, and he gives Buntaro one – to stay away from Mariko for seven days. Buntaro gets up to leave, turning around to see Mariko and Anjin waiting to enter.

Blackthorne requested this meeting to ask why Toranaga gave him such a large promotion. “He questions my generosity?” Toranaga asks Mariko, surprised. Blackthorne says he can’t serve Toranaga the way he wants, saying he can be of better use away from Japan. He describes the benefit of letting him and his crew sail away to attack the Black Ship, which would impact Lords Kiyama and Ohno. But as Blackthorne elaborates about how the Portuguese are their shared enemy, Mariko interjects. “This is not in our lord’s interest,” she says. Blackthorne insists that she translate, and sure enough, Toranaga has no interest in waging war with the Portuguese. “Why do you cling to this?” Mariko asks Blackthorne. Toranaga senses the quarrel and asks Mariko to stay behind as Blackthorne is dismissed.

“We are dangerously close to defeat,” Toranaga warns Mariko, asking if there are more than words between her and Anjin. She says no. Tornaga declines Anjin’s request but asks Mariko to treat him to a night in the brothel. “Hire the finest courtesan,” he instructs. “And join him… as a translator. In case he talks while he pillows.” After a brief delay, Mariko bows and accepts her orders.

There are fires in Osaka. “Ishido’s taken the Regents hostage,” Toda Hiromatsu (Tokuma Nishioka) tells Toranaga’s wife, Lady Kiri (Yoriko Dōguchi), and pregnant consort Lady Shizu (Mako Fujimoto). “He’s forcing their vote against Toranaga,” Lady Toda realizes. Hiromatsu plans to help the women escape, but it quickly becomes apartment that Lady Shizu won’t be able to make the trip in her condition. Lady Shizu stays behind to care for her. Hiromatsu takes off on horseback to warn Toranaga. Soldiers try and attack him as he flees the gates.

Father Martin Alvito (Tommy Bastow) meets with Father Dell'Aqua (Paulino Nunes) about the state of things in Osaka. Ishido claims the lockdown is because of a plot to kill the heir, forcing the Regents to elect a fifth member so they can move forward with Toranaga’s impeachment. “This is her doing,” Alvito says, believing Ishido to be under Lady Ochiba’s influence. “That woman has no such power,” Dell’Aqua responds, but Alvito reminds him of her lineage – The only child of the murdered Bushō, and the only consort to give the Taikō an heir. “I think the time has come for us to turn towards Toranaga as an ally,” Alvito advises. “That man is a Minowara,” Dell’Aqua responds. He suggests they simply pray that they can get Toranaga on their side when this is over.

The chaos around Osaka Castle isn’t disturbing the peace in the room of Lady Ochiba (Fumi Nikaido), who fixes the hair of the heir, her son, Nakamura Yaechiyo (Sen Mars). Lady Ochiba has a flashback of her old friend, Mariko, crying tears of sadness on her wedding day. And then she recalls a night not long after, being awoken by her lady-in-waiting (Sana Matsuda), told that her father was murdered. “Never return,” she was told as she was put in a litter and sent away.

A noh play is performed in the castle, which recounts the stories of the Taikō. Lady Ochiba sits next to Daiyoin (Ako), watching as the actors depict a false vassal being slain – Ochiba’s father. “We’re prisoners to that woman,” Lord Sugiyama (Toshi Toda) complains to Lord Kiyama (Hiromoto Ida) out of Ochiba’s earshot. Kiyama says this will be over as soon as they elect a fifth Regent, and then the hostages will be released. “We’ll always be hostages now,” Sugiyama complains. “We’re just puppets. It’s the end of the realm.”

Daiyon notices as Lady Ochiba makes eyes with Lord Ishido (Takehiro Hira) across the room. “Is this the era of peace our Taikō fought to build?” Daiyon asks Ochiba, warning her about her alliance. “Ishido is nothing more than the Taikō’s favored Koshō. Good at some things, never great. You are choosing the wrong ally.” The play has entered a new act, with a performer in a mask meant to depict Lady Ochiba. As they step forward, was enter another of Ochiba’s memories.

Lady Iyo (Daiyon before she was a nun) meets with Ruri, apologizing for her father’s death. “My husband is the ruler of Japan, and I was unable to give him an heir,” Iyo explains, holding up a unique mirror that’s been in her family for hundreds of years. She lets Ruri hold it as she shares that it will be awarded to the consort who gives the Taikō a son. “You would be known as ‘Ochiba no kata’ from now on,” Iyo renames Ruri before giving her some words of advice. “A woman may lose everything she’s ever had – – but she may also take it back.”

“If we have a son, prestige will spread in every direction,” the Noh performers finish the act about Lady Ochiba. After the play, Ishido and Ochiba congratulate Lord Ito (Eisuke Sasai) on the performance. Ishido shares how he was inspired by the Taikō because he made so much out of himself after being born a peasant, like him. “Some are born under a banner of greatness, others must claim it,” Ochiba agrees. Ishido asks Ito if he’s heard about the plot against the heir.

“In all my time with the Taikō, he never spoke of a woman the way he spoke of you,” Ishido praises Ochiba when they’re alone. “I’m beginning to understand why,” he flirtatiously adds. He talks about living in the Taikō’s shadow. Ochiba says she misses the Taikōs strength but points out that he was weak in one regard – his inability to rid them of Toranaga. “Why is it you hate him so much?” Ishido asks. But Lady Ochiba ignores the question. “Eliminate Toranaga, and it will be your shadow we speak of,” she promises.

Anjin helps Ajiro rebuild itself from the earthquake. But progress is halted when a horse gallops into town. Its rider seems unconscious and has an arrow sticking out of his back. Hiromatsu! Anjin rushes to help him.

After a little recuperation, Hiromatsu tells a room full of Toranaga’s allies about what’s happening in Osaka. “The time has come for Crimson Sky,” he tells Tornaga. Yabushige is unfamiliar with the code name. “A single, violent rush on Osaka Castle,” Hiromatsu explains. “We would eliminate the Council and form a new government, with Toranaga as sole Regent.” Yoshii Nagakado (Yuki Kura) looks at his father with bewilderment, whispering “Shōgun” to himself. Hiromatsu continues, saying they should join forces with Toranaga’s half-brother, Saeki Nobutatsu, to bolster their army. “There will be no Crimson Sky,” Tornaga finally speaks. “I have never sought to be Shōgun, and I never will.” He asks his advisors to come up with a plan that doesn’t end in death.

Mariko and Usami Fuji (Moeka Hoshi) have invited Lady Gin (Yuko Miyamoto) to tea to make arrangements for her best courtesan.”Lady Kiku would be honored to attend to this client,” Gin says, adding that the last-minute schedule will mean she will have to cancel other clients. “500 monme would be acceptable,” she names her price. Mariko tries to barter. “Please understand that it is no ordinary brothel,” Lady Gin defends. “I might even say there is no place like it in all of Japan.” She describes her courtesans as artists who enrich the mind and spirit. Mariko offers 100 monme, but Lady Gin refuses to go lower than 400. “Surely Lord Toranaga would want to enjoy his evening,” she says. Mariko laughs, revealing the arrangement is for Anjin. When Lady Gin laughs in response, Mariko shares that he’s Hatamoto and Tornaga’s chief admiral. “Then you will be joining him?” Lady Gin grins knowingly. “I’ve heard you and the Anjin are never seen apart.” Mariko says she’s simply his translator. “Then I think you will enjoy your time in my Tea House,” Lady Gin concludes. “Some call it the Willow World because my ladies are like lilies in a lake. There you will find no prying eyes from the outside world. All of this I guarantee… for so very little.” They settle on 300 monme.

Kiku (Yuka Kouri) visits Omi, telling him that Lady Gin promised she will become the most cherished courtesan in the Kantō Region. Omi is upset that she will be with Anjin tonight, having one more reason to hate him. “The barbarian is nothing to me,” Kiku tries to comfort him. She leans in to kiss Omi, but he looks away.

As Mariko leads Blackthorne to the tea house, she explains that women are not usually permitted past the gate, but an exception has been made so she can translate. “Does Toranaga know about…?” He asks. “There is nothing to know,” she coldly responds. She warns him that they are being watched. “I hope you will enjoy your private evening,” Lady Gin grins as she welcomes them, leading them to the garden. Kiku arrives, and Mariko instructs Blackthorne to comment on her beauty. After formalities are exchanged, they sit, and Kiku pours saké, with Mariko explaining that courtesans train for years to learn this technique.

Kiku’s “sister,” Yuka (Hinano Kuzukawa), replaces the bottle of saké. Kiku teaches her a lesson about the symbolism of empty spaces, as Mariko explains to Blackthorne. While Kiku has been primarily talking to Anjin through Mariko, her tone changes as if speaking to her directly while talking about the privacy of this place and the ability to make rooms entirely dark. “A woman cannot look away when another suffers,” Kiku says to Mariko, recognizing something between her and Anjin.

Kiku describes the true allure of the Willow World, referring to it as “The most treasured plane of existence.” She shares that people come there to forget something. “They believe this place is about physical pleasure, which it is, but it can be more.” Kiku says she can offer them a temporary, different life. “I offer you relief from this and safety to create one perfect moment that you wish to inhabit completely.” Mariko’s translation becomes breathier. “I would like to invite the Anjin to a private room,” Kiku announces. “Will you join us?” Mariko shakes her head and replies, “It must only be you.” Blackthorne gets up to follow Kiku, looking longingly at Mariko before bowing and following the courtesan. Mariko leaves the garden, exiting the tea house.

In the morning, many villagers gathered outside the tea house to see if the rumors were true, commenting as they saw Kiku escort Anjin to the street. Mariko is waiting to translate as Blackthorne and Kiku thank each other for a wonderful evening. Among the onlookers is Omi. Kiku looks ashamed as her eyes meet his.

“Kiku is exceptional,” Mariko tells Toranaga at his camp, sharing that Anjin was pleased with the gift. “I recall you being close with Ochiba no kata,” Toranaga changes the subject to Mariko’s childhood. “She was Ruri then,” Mariko reflects. “After she became Ochiba no kata, I have not seen her since.” Toranaga says she is warring against him, asking Mariko what could’ve transformed her. “Hardship,” she answers. Toranaga says everyone has that, but Mariko clarifies that it’s different for men. “A man may go to war for many reasons; Conquest, pride, power,” Mariko explains. “But a woman is simply at war.” Toranaga shares that Mariko’s father had big plans for her. “Then he should have married me better,” she responds. But Toranaga reveals that her marriage to Buntaro was to save her life, with her father’s fate already sealed. “Your war isn’t over,” Toranaga tells her.

In Osaka, the Council of Regents vote on declaring Lord Ito the fifth Regent. Sugiyama is the only holdout. “I will conduct no vote until all hostages are released,” Sugiyama declares. “Hostages?” Ishido asks, feigning insult. “I alone here serve the Realm,” Sugiyama responds as he leaves the meeting.

Ishido takes the bad news to Ochiba. “You have no idea the enemy you face,” she responds. “You asked before why I hold these feelings against Toranaga. It began in my childhood in Azuchi. All those years, I watched him whispering, plotting. Sure, it was Akechi Jinsai who took my father’s life, but it was Toranaga who planned it. His secret heart is no secret to me.” She talks about all that she endured to give the Taikō a son. “Daiyon drugged me with bitter herbs, forced me to endure unmentionable things in order to conceive. Only I became mother of the Heir. And do you know how? By compelling fate to look at me so I could scratch out its eyes.”

We see Lord Sugiyama and his party leaving Osaka under the cover of night. Moving through the forest, they are stopped by Ishido and his men. Sugiyama and his entire party are slaughtered.

Toranaga shares the news of Sugiyama’s death with his men. “Ishido will soon control the Council,” he shares, adding that his impeachment will be soon. “War will be declared on my clan,” he says. “I desire no lands. I want no honors. But if traitors place the Taikō’s heir in danger, then I must defend him. Crimson Sky it will be.” The men all nod in agreement. “We’ll send a message to my brother asking for his support, then we’ll rush Osaka and obliterate our enemies. The time has come.” Toranaga stands. Everyone else stands. They bow. They chant in unison. The final shot is a close-up of Buntaro’s face.

Next Episode – Tuesday, April 2nd, streaming on Hulu and airing at 10/9c on FX:

Episode 7 – "A Stick of Time” – Written by Matt Lambert

Outplayed by new alliances in Osaka, Toranaga is forced to carve out a new deal with a long lost family member.