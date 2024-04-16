TV Recap: FX’s “Shōgun” Episode 9 – Mariko Plays her Part in “Crimson Sky”

“I’m ready,” Mariko told Toranaga at the end of the previous episode of FX’s Shōgun. She left Edo with his secret instructions, having set up Blackthorne and Yabushige on a predictable path that seemed of their own design. But in this penultimate episode, it feels like nothing goes as planned. Or does it? Was this all Toranaga’s grand design? This is “Crimson Sky.”

Chapter 9 – "Crimson Sky" – Written by Rachel Kondo & Caillin Puente

Flashback – 14 Years Ago – Shōnai Region

Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai) is pregnant and has tried and failed for the third time to end her life, this time by venturing into a snowy battlefield. Father Martin Alvito (Tommy Bastow) is sent to meet with her by the fire, informed about her lineage and previous attempts to end her life. He compliments her name, saying that in his culture, she would be named Maria. He tells her he has suffered similar losses, but believes God assigned him a purpose, and she can have one too. He prays for her and then gifts her a cross on a beaded chain, telling her it’s something to hold onto. She accepts the gift, the beginning of her newfound faith.

Present

Mariko stands on the deck of one of Yabushige’s ships, looking at Osaka as they pull into port. John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) asks why Toranaga sent her. “We are simply traveling to Osaka at the same time,” she answers, seeming distant. The Black Ship is in port, and Blackthorne comments on how Japan was ripped off in the trade. Kashigi Yabushige (Tadanobu Asano) approaches and asks Mariko to translate that they will be greeted by Ishido’s men when they dock, and Anjin is to remain close to him.

They are all escorted through the many walls protecting Osaka Castle. They see Lord Ohno’s family walking by, flanked by guards. Mariko tells Blackthorne that everyone in the castle is now a hostage to Ishido. “If a member from every noble family is trapped here, none can oppose him.” They arrive at Toranaga’s quarters. Before adjourning for the night, Yabushige tells Anjin that he wants him to attend his meeting with Ishido tomorrow to make their proposal.

Toranaga’s wife, Lady Kiri (Yoriko Dōguchi), apologizes for the cramped quarters. Some of Toranaga’s quarters were redistributed to Lord Otomo. Mariko apologizes for what she has endured, and for Lady Shizu (Mako Fujimoto) having to give birth under this oppression. They ask Mariko if there is a message from Toranaga. She passes it along to Lady Kiri, who pockets it in her kosode. “Let’s hope this works,” Lady Kiri says.

At the docks, Captain General Ferreira (Louis Ferreira) tells Father Dell'Aqua (Paulino Nunes) that the heretic has returned. Father Alvito arrives just in time to hear that Lady Maria is back, too. “Toranaga is planning something,” Dell’Aqua presumes, tasking Alvito to find out what it is. Alvito tells him that Blackthorne was set free by Toranaga, so he must be there in his own self-interest. Dell’Aqua thinks Alvito is blind to Toranaga’s trickery, but Alvito says Hiromatsu killed himself right in front of Toranaga. Dell’Aqua is not so convinced. “War is coming,” he says, looking out at Osaka.

Takemaru (Yuki Kedoin) helps dress Blackthorne for the meeting with Ishido. Yabushige coaches him on how to bow at the proper angle. Yabushige also asks Blackthorne not to speak.

A large crowd has gathered outside of the meeting hall to see Yabushige and Blackthorne arrive. “How kind of you to return my prisoner,” Lord Kiyama (Hiromoto Ida) says. Yabushige says he’s there to align with Ishido. “After all, no one Lord should possess all the guns in Japan,” Yabushige says. Kiyama speaks briefly to Blackthorne in Portuguese, revealing that he’s more interested in trade than faith. He calls Balckthorne a “pirate merchant.”

The meeting begins. The Heir, Nakamura Yaechiyo (Sen Mars), points out Blackthorne to his mother, Lady Ochibai (Fumi Nikaido), who sits between him and Lord Ishido (Takehiro Hira). Yabushige surrenders, and offers condolences for the death of Daiyoin. He says he was deceived by Toranaga and has brought a gift, the Anjin, who is loyal to him now. “The Heir has no interest in a barbarian,” he says, dismissing them. Yabushige stand and bow, walking back to the general seating area.

Mariko is announced. Blackthorne seems surprised as she moves down the aisle. Lady Ochiba seems stiff as Ishido welcomes Mariko back. Mariko congratulates their engagement. Mariko shares that Toranaga is still mourning the death of Nagakado. “It’s a pleasure to see you, Mariko, it’s been too long,” Ochiba says, explaining to Ishido that they spent many years together in Azuchi. She reminisces about their poetry competitions, sharing that they will have a competition in memory of Daiyoin. She invites Mariko to start the poem off. “While the snow remains, veiled in the haze of a cold evening, A leafless branch…” Mariko then announces she won’t be competing because she is leaving with Kiri, Shizu, and Toranaga’s newborn son. Ishido says they can wait for Toranaga to arrive in a few weeks when his mourning is over. Ochiba asks if they can discuss this private matter later, but Mariko continues. “I am leaving tomorrow.” She says they will return the day Toranaga is ordered to be in Osaka. “Unless we are confined here,” she publicly adds. “No one is confined here,” Ishido lies, but says that due to her actions, the Regents will have to review her request to leave. Kiyama agrees. Mariko stands. “My first duty is to my liege lord, and I am ordered to leave.” She refuses to wait for a review, cutting off Ishido when he tries to stop her and reminding him that she is the daughter of Akechi Jinsai (the man who killed Ochiba’s father). “My line has been samurai for a thousand years, and I will never be captive, or hostage, or confined. I am free to go as I please, as is anyone.” Ishido repeats that she will wait for the Regents' decision. Mariko bows and turns to leave. Blackthorne is stunned.

That night, Yabushige shares his frustration with Mariko about her appearance at the meeting. “What are Toranaga’s plans,” he asks her, offering to help. When she remains silent, Blackthorne steps between her and Yabushige, who accuses Blackthorne of being in on a secret plan. “The Anjin is here on his own business,” she insists. Mariko excuses herself, her eyes dewey. Yabushige criticizes her poetry. Mariko and Blackthorne are left alone. He asks her why she’s done this. She says she has to rest for her journey tomorrow. “You can’t leave, they will stop you,” he warns. She says that would be Ishido’s admission that she, and every lord’s family, are hostages. “You’d walk into a sword just to prove the blade is sharp,” he responds. She asks him not to get involved. “Can you do this for the sake of everything we have been through?” she asks.

The next morning, Mariko’s son, Toda Ryuji (Yuua Yamanaka), is brought to Toranaga’s quarters. He shares his concerns for their house. She tells him she has to follow her lord’s orders. “What about your duty to God?” Ryuji suggests she align herself with the Christian lord Kiyama, revealing that he is betrothed to his granddaughter. This makes Mariko angry. She tells him he will marry as Toranaga instructs. Ryuji stands up and complains about the shame of being the grandson of Akechi Jinsai. “We have nothing to be ashamed of,” she tells him. He warns that if she leaves, she will be disgraced, and he will no longer be her son.

Mariko tries to leave in a scene that becomes increasingly bloody. Kiri and Shizu are loaded into liters, and Mariko walks ahead with the samurai escorting them to Edo. They are stopped at the first gate by two guards, and Mariko gives orders to kill any that stand in their way. Men fall on both sides, increasingly more of them as they get through more and more gates. Blackthorne and Yabushige watch from the upper walls, with the event quickly drawing a large crowd. Soldiers from the top walls also begin to use bow and arrow to attack Mariko’s guards, careful not to shoot her. And so, it comes to a point where none of Mariko’s guards are left standing. There are more gates and more guards to stop her, so she addresses Kiyama and Ohno (Takeshi Kurokawa), asking them to let her leave. They don’t have that authority. “Then it’s true we are all being kept here against our will,” she announces to the spectators. Lady Ochiba watches from under a cloak as Mariko takes up a naginata and begins to fight. The men are careful not to kill her, and she eventually has to accept defeat. Tearfully, she announces her intentions to commit seppuku tonight since she cannot fulfill her duties. She asks Kiyama to be her second since he is a Christian and understand the repercussions of this action.

The Council of Regents meets, with Lady Ochiba at Ishido’s side. Ohno thinks Mariko is bluffing, but Ochiba says she isn’t. “It is her vengeance on fate, on all of us,” she says. “All of Osaka will be disgraced for letting her die.” Ishido asks Ochiba for her advice. “If you allow her to die, there will be a revolt from every high family in Japan. If you allow her to leave, the hostages will also demand to leave.”

Blackthorne is brought to Yaechiyo’s garden for “a meeting with The Heir.” While the future ruler is there, playing with balancing rocks, the meeting is actually with Ochiba. Mariko solemnly joins, invited as a translator, but once formalities are exchanged, Mariko tells Blackthorne that this whole meeting is a ruse so that Ochiba can talk to Mariko. The guards are dismissed. “These games must stop,” Ochiba tells Mariko. “I play no games,” Mariko responds, saying she serves a lord who wants to end the fighting. Ochiba asks Mariko to tell the Anjin the history between them. They were best friends, as close as sisters. Despite the fights between their fathers, Mariko was Ochiba’s source of joy. After Mariko was sent away, Ochiba found it hard to believe that the stories she was hearing about her were about the same person, particularly the way Mariko longed to be a martyr. “Only you can end the games you accuse me of playing,” Mariko responds, not translating. Ochiba begins to cry. “I don’t have that power,” she says as she starts to walk away. “I don’t exist, except to protect my son.” Ochiba asks Mariko how killing herself will protect her son. “We should go now,” she tells Blackthorne, who starts to walk away, but Mariko hesitates. “Accepting death isn’t surender,” she tells Ochiba. “Flowers are only flowers because they fall.”

On the walk back, Blackthorne shares his frustration that Toranaga sent her to do his bidding rather than his countless soldiers. “He’s taking advantage of your loyalty,” Blackthorne tells her, adding that her life is worth more than this. “Life and death aren’t the same. Both can have value and purpose.” He reminds her that death is permanent and she’s made her point. She says this is why her father kept her alive. He asks her to consider living for him. She takes his hand and holds it without answering, before parting and walking away.

Takemaru rushes to Yabushige on one of the gate walls with a message from Ishido. “Your offer of service instead of death, he accepts. But he has a request…” Yabushige sighs.

“All these years, you still have your cross with you,” Father Alvito points out as he visits Mariko. She asks to confess, but then breaks down. “I can only confess that I am not worthy to confess.” Alvito prays for her.

Mariko’s white robes are prepared for her execution. Ryuji, Lady Kiri, and Lady Shizu sit on their knees as Mariko kneels on a cloth and pulls out her kaiken. “I, Toda Mariko, daughter of Akechi Jinsai, leave this poem as my final statement.” She passes the paper to her lady in waiting (Saeko Kimura) for safe keeping. “Lord Kiyama, please come forward to second me.” There is no response. Kiyama isn’t there. Blackthorne, who was standing to the side, watches as Mariko’s shaking hands break her necklace, removing the cross from around her neck. He steps forward. “I will do it,” he offers, taking a katana from a guard. “Please wait until I have fallen,” Mariko asks, handing him her cross. She unsheaths her small sword. The fusuma slides closed so this can be a private moment. Mariko presses the tip of the dagger against her stomach, but stops when she hears a man’s voice should from the other room. The fusuma slides apart and Ishido stands there with signed permission for Mariko to leave in the morning. Mariko collapses and Blackthorne breathes a sigh of relief. As Ishido makes for the exit, two other women – Aki No Kata (Yuki Morita) and Natsu No Kata (Haruno Niiyama) – ask for permission to leave too. He tells them all to apply for their permits before exiting. Mariko is shaking as Blackthorne helps her up.

That night, Blackthorne joins Mariko in her bedroom. She had been holding back from him, and he had been respecting her boundaries. But after that day’s events, the space between them becomes insufferable. They pillow.

Yabushige drinks saké on top of one of the castle walls. A guard, Sumiyoshi Tabito (Ryuta Kato), comes up to tell him he can go to bed. Yabushige offers him a drink, and then distracts him. Yabushige covers Tabito’s mouth so no one will hear as he stabs him repeatedly, silently killing him. Grappling hooks fly up and over, hooking onto the walls. YAbushige takes his leave.

He goes inside Toranaga’s quarters. We see him step out to greet a guard, then surprise attacking him. He opens a garden gate through which masked ninjas wait to storm in. The leader taps his shoulders multiple times, some kind of a message for Yabushige. The ninjas move through the house, assasinating sleeping residents silently. Yabushige enters one of the massacred rooms, ditching his bloody robes and calling the guards, acting like he was caught unawares by the intruders.

Mariko and Blackthorne wake up from the noise just as assassins barge into their room. They tag team to defend themselves, with Blackthorne finally using his pistol to defend themselves. Rather than killing Mariko, it seems they intended to abduct her. “Who were they?” Blackthorne asks. “Shinobi,” she responds. “They have come for me.”

They move through the halls, uniting with Kiri, Shizu, Aki, Natsu, and Yabushige. The residence is being surrounded. Blackthorne uses his pistol to surprise attack a shot through a wall. Kiri wants to go to the dozo for protection, but Yabushige encourages them to go to the gate. Mariko refuses, offering a store house outside with heavy doors that they can bunker down inside. They make a run for it, having to fight their way there. Everyone but Yabushige makes it, but Blackthorne calls to him and gets him inside.

“Ready the fuses,” they hear a shinobi say. Blackthorne tries to move a heavy crate against the door to shield them from the blast, but Yabushige doesn’t move. “Let it come,” Mariko says, trying to calm him down. She backs up, standing against the door. “I, Akechi Mariko, protest the shameful attack by Lord Ishido. And by my death…”

The doors blast open.

Final Episode – Tuesday, April 24th, streaming on Hulu and airing at 10/9c on FX:

Chapter 10 – "A Dream of a Dream” – Written by Maegan Houang & Emily Yoshida

In the wake of a tragic death, Blackthorne finally considers the true nature of Toranaga’s plan.