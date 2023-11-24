“Venom 3” Resumes Production Following Conclusion of the Actors Strike

Production on Venom 3 has resumed following the conclusion of the actors and writers strikes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
What’s Happening:
- Venom star Tom Hardy took to his Instagram to announce that the franchise’s third and final installment is once again shooting.
- This came following the conclusion of the 118-day SAG-AFTRA strike on November 9th.
- Venom 3 originally began production in late June in Spain, but stopped production when the actors' strike began in July.
- Kelly Marcel, who wrote the previous two films, will take up the reins as director for the third, in addition to writing.
- Marcel and Hardy will also produce the film alongside Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker.
- In addition to Hardy, Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange) also feature in the cast.
- Venom 3 was originally set to hit theaters July 12th, 2024, but has since been pushed back to November 8th, 2024.