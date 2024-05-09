Video: Disney Musicals in Central Florida Schools at the Dr. Phillips Center For Performing Arts

We were able to record a few highlights from the performers at the Disney Musicals in Schools, which feature Central Florida elementary schools at one of the most beloved venues in Orlando.
What’s Happening:
- Take a look at some highlights from the performances at the Disney Musicals in Schools, featuring several Central Florida elementary schools at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.
- This was all hosted by the 2024–25 Walt Disney World Ambassadors.
- Check out the video below.
About the 2024-25 Walt Disney World Ambassadors: (According to Disney Parks Blog)
- Serena Arvizu and Shannon Smith-Conrad both got their start with Disney as Disney College Program participants.
- Serena worked as a hostess at The Crystal Palace in Magic Kingdom, while Shannon worked in Attractions and Transportation.
- They both fell in love with Disney on their programs and knew they had found their home.
- Serena and Shannon also participated in Professional Internships with the company and Shannon is a recent Disney Aspire graduate.
- Serena works as a Sourcing Specialist in Supplier Diversity while Shannon works as a Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Professional Recruitment Coordinator.
- Now, they get to embark on an exciting new journey with Disney together.