Video / Photos: BoxLunch Gala 2023 Honors Feeding America with David Harbour, Anika Noni Rose, More

Last week in Hollywood, the gift and novelty retail store BoxLunch (which is owned by Hot Topic) held its second annual BoxLunch Gala honoring the charitable non-profit organization Feeding America. And Laughing Place was fortunate enough to participate in the red-carpet arrivals for this star-studded event supporting a wonderful cause.

During the red carpet ceremony, I had the opportunity to speak with a bunch of well-known celebrities (including Stranger Things star David Harbour, The Mandalorian’s Emily Swallow, Erin Moriarty from The Boys, David Dastmalchian from the Ant-Man franchise, TikTok star Jordan Howlett, Robot Chicken co-creator Seth Green, WandaVision costar Emma Caulfield Ford, and Bret Iwan, Disney’s official voice of Mickey Mouse. You can check out all these fun celebrity interviews in the YouTube video embedded below.

Watch BoxLunch Gala 2023 red carpet interviews: David Harbour, Emma Caulfield Ford, Seth Green, more:

Then after the red carpet portion of the event wrapped up and attendees were ushered inside the venue, The Princess and the Frog voice actress Anika Noni Rose (AKA Princess Tiana) performed a song to warm up the crowd before host Joel McHale (Community) took the stage. Then at the end of the evening, Anika returned to sing a holiday favorite.

Watch Anika Noni Rose performs two songs at BoxLunch Gala 2023 in Hollywood:

The ceremony itself featured appearances by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu (unfortunately on crutches due to having injured his achilles tendon), The Marvels star Teyonah Parris, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Xochitl Gomez, and the above-mentioned Dastmalchian and Moriarty, all of whom were there to present generous checks from BoxLunch to Feeding America.

The audience was then treated to a very entertaining and hilarious magic performance by illusionist Kevin Li, during which he brought up David Dastmalchian and Seth Green to participate in one of the jaw-dropping tricks.

Next it was time for this year’s BoxLunch Giving Ambassador David Harbour to take the stage, presenting two enormous $100,000 checks to Feeding America’s Jennifer Polk.

All told, the 2023 BoxLunch Gala honoring Feeding America was a pretty wonderful evening in Hollywood surrounded by so many amazing people, and it was all for a great cause– not to mention a terrific reminder that for every $10 spent at BoxLunch, a meal is donated by the company to a person in need.

For more information on BoxLunch and its efforts to raise awareness of hunger in America, be sure to visit the company’s official website.