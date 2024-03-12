“X-Men ’97” Head Writer Beau DeMayo Mysteriously Let Go from Marvel

Beau DeMayo, the lead writer for Marvel’s upcoming animated series X-Men ‘97, has been mysteriously let go from Marvel with no comment from either party, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- Early last week, with just a couple of weeks until the debut of X-Men ‘97, DeMayo was reportedly fired by Marvel.
- The writer’s company email was deactivated and cast and crew were informed he was no longer on the project.
- DeMayo deleted his Instagram account, a platform on which he was frequently updating fans with tidbits about the upcoming animated series.
- The Hollywood Reporter says Marvel has given no reason for DeMayo’s firing and emails to the former showrunner have gotten no response.
- Marvel parting ways with writers is certainly not uncommon, but the timing of this firing – with the series’ Hollywood premiere set to take place on March 13 – is strange.
- This was also not DeMayo’s first time working with Marvel. He had previously written on Moon Knight and an early draft of Marvel’s Blade.
- DeMayo was announced as the show’s head writer in 2021.
More on X-Men ‘97:
- A trailer and teaser poster for the upcoming series were released last month.
- X-Men ’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.
- Episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura.
- Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.
- The cast includes:
- Ray Chase as Cyclops
- Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey
- Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm
- Cal Dodd as Wolverine
- JP Karliak as Morph
- Lenore Zann as Rogue
- George Buza as Beast
- AJ LoCascio as Gambit
- Holly Chou as Jubilee
- Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop
- Matthew Waterson as Magneto
- Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler