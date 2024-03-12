“X-Men ’97” Head Writer Beau DeMayo Mysteriously Let Go from Marvel

by |
Tags: , , ,

Beau DeMayo, the lead writer for Marvel’s upcoming animated series X-Men ‘97, has been mysteriously let go from Marvel with no comment from either party, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

  • Early last week, with just a couple of weeks until the debut of X-Men ‘97, DeMayo was reportedly fired by Marvel.
  • The writer’s company email was deactivated and cast and crew were informed he was no longer on the project.
  • DeMayo deleted his Instagram account, a platform on which he was frequently updating fans with tidbits about the upcoming animated series.
  • The Hollywood Reporter says Marvel has given no reason for DeMayo’s firing and emails to the former showrunner have gotten no response.
  • Marvel parting ways with writers is certainly not uncommon, but the timing of this firing – with the series’ Hollywood premiere set to take place on March 13 – is strange.
  • This was also not DeMayo’s first time working with Marvel. He had previously written on Moon Knight and an early draft of Marvel’s Blade.
  • DeMayo was announced as the show’s head writer in 2021.

More on X-Men ‘97:

  • A trailer and teaser poster for the upcoming series were released last month.
  • X-Men ’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.
  • Episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura.
  • Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.
  • The cast includes:
    • Ray Chase as Cyclops
    • Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey
    • Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm
    • Cal Dodd as Wolverine
    • JP Karliak as Morph
    • Lenore Zann as Rogue
    • George Buza as Beast
    • AJ LoCascio as Gambit
    • Holly Chou as Jubilee
    • Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop
    • Matthew Waterson as Magneto
    • Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler

Mike Mack
Mack is the Editorial Director for Marvel and ESPN content and he has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed "nerd."
View all articles by Mike Mack