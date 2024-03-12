“X-Men ’97” Head Writer Beau DeMayo Mysteriously Let Go from Marvel

Beau DeMayo, the lead writer for Marvel’s upcoming animated series X-Men ‘97, has been mysteriously let go from Marvel with no comment from either party, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Early last week, with just a couple of weeks until the debut of X-Men ‘97 , DeMayo was reportedly fired by Marvel.

The writer's company email was deactivated and cast and crew were informed he was no longer on the project.

DeMayo deleted his Instagram account, a platform on which he was frequently updating fans with tidbits about the upcoming animated series.

The Hollywood Reporter says Marvel has given no reason for DeMayo’s firing and emails to the former showrunner have gotten no response.

Marvel parting ways with writers is certainly not uncommon, but the timing of this firing – with the series’ Hollywood premiere set to take place on March 13 – is strange.

This was also not DeMayo’s first time working with Marvel. He had previously written on Moon Knight and an early draft of Marvel’s Blade .

DeMayo was announced as the show's head writer in 2021.

