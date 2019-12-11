Disney CEO Bob Iger Named TIME Magazine’s Businessperson of the Year

by | Dec 11, 2019 2:00 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

2019 has been a huge year for Disney and as a result, Bob Iger, CEO of the Walt Disney Company, has been named TIME Magazine’s “Businessperson of the Year.”

  • Perhaps Iger’s biggest accomplishment of 2019 is, of course, Disney+. TIME notes that the new streaming service was quite a gamble but has been, at least thus far, a huge success.
  • Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, who was on Disney’s board from 2010 to 2018, applauded Iger’s talents in regards to Disney+, saying “I think the Disney+ launch has been amazing. It’s a big risk, but Bob’s really good at understanding the landscape further out as well as executing a strategy. It’s rare to be able to do both.”
  • Disney+ was far from Disney’s only accomplishment of 2019 though. Iger himself acknowledged the busy year, saying “This has been probably one of the most productive years we’ve had as a company in the 15 years that I’ve been in this job. This time last year, we had not closed the deal for Fox. We had not opened up two Star Wars Lands, we had not launched Disney+. We had not closed the deal for control of Hulu.”
  • On top of all of that, Iger also became a best-selling author with the release of his memoir The Ride of a Lifetime, which became available in September.

  • It was also a huge year for Disney films, with Avengers: Endgame becoming the highest grossing film of all-time.
  • Disney also broke its own record for total box office earnings in a single year. That was accomplished back in July, when the company still had three films yet to release this year.
  • Since then, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Frozen 2 have added roughly a combined $1.4 billion to the total, bringing the 2019 earnings to right around a staggering $9 billion, with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker still to come.
  • Earlier this year, Iger was also named The Hollywood Reporter’s “Most Powerful Person in Entertainment.”
  • It has certainly been a very successful year for Iger and the Walt Disney Company as a whole.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Holidays
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Onward

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
The Lion King
Aladdin
Toy Story 4
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend