Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere” to Premiere on March 18, 2020

Hulu has announced the release date for the highly anticipated Original series Little Fires Everywhere. Based on the novel by Celeste Ng, the drama will debut on the streamer on March 18, 2020.

What’s happening:

will premiere exclusively on the streamer on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Hulu announced the premiere date in a sneak peek clip on their YouTube page. Take a look:

Little Fires Everywhere stars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington and is based on the novel by Celeste Ng.

Synopsis:

“Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.”

The cast includes:

Reese Witherspoon (Elena Richardson)

Kerry Washington (Mia Warren)

Joshua Jackson (Bill Richardson)

Rosemarie DeWitt (Linda McCullough)

Jade Pettyjohn (Lexie Richardson)

Jordan Elsass (Trip Richardson)

Gavin Lewis (Moody Richardson)

Megan Stott (Izzy Richardson)

Lexi Underwood (Pearl Warren)

Huang Lu (Bebe)

Creative team:

The series is produced by: Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street ABC Signature Studios Celeste Ng

Liz Tigelaar ( Life Unexpected , Casual ) will serve as creator, showrunner and executive producer.

, ) will serve as creator, showrunner and executive producer. The series is also executive produced by: Reese Witherspoon Kerry Washington Lauren Levy Neustadter Pilar Savone Lynn Shelton



