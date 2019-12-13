Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere” to Premiere on March 18, 2020

by | Dec 13, 2019 11:26 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Hulu has announced the release date for the highly anticipated Original series Little Fires Everywhere. Based on the novel by Celeste Ng, the drama will debut on the streamer on March 18, 2020.

What’s happening:

  • Season one of Hulu’s new original series, Little Fires Everywhere, will premiere exclusively on the streamer on  Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
  • Hulu announced the premiere date in a sneak peek clip on their YouTube page. Take a look:

  • Little Fires Everywhere stars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington and is based on the novel by Celeste Ng.

Synopsis:

  • “Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.”

The cast includes:

  • Reese Witherspoon (Elena Richardson)
  • Kerry Washington (Mia Warren)
  • Joshua Jackson (Bill Richardson)
  • Rosemarie DeWitt (Linda McCullough)
  • Jade Pettyjohn (Lexie Richardson)
  • Jordan Elsass (Trip Richardson)
  • Gavin Lewis (Moody Richardson)
  • Megan Stott (Izzy Richardson)
  • Lexi Underwood (Pearl Warren)
  • Huang Lu (Bebe)

 Creative team:

  • The series is produced by:
    • Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine
    • Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street
    • ABC Signature Studios
    • Celeste Ng
  • Liz Tigelaar (Life Unexpected, Casual) will serve as creator, showrunner and executive producer.
  • The series is also executive produced by:
    • Reese Witherspoon
    • Kerry Washington
    • Lauren Levy Neustadter
    • Pilar Savone
    • Lynn Shelton

ICYMI:

  • This past spring, Hulu won a bidding war against other studios securing the rights to develop the story. Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington have been attached since the beginning with plans to co-produce and star in the family drama.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Holidays
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Onward

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
The Lion King
Aladdin
Toy Story 4
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend